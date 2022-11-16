Submit Release
UPDATE -- Progressive Reports October 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for October 2022:

  October
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)   2022     2021   Change
         
Net premiums written $ 5,187.1   $ 4,346.6   19   %
Net premiums earned $ 4,872.7   $ 4,397.8   11   %
Net income $ 375.6   $ 373.8   0   %
  Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.64   $ 0.63   0   %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 178.6   $ 302.1   (41 ) %
Combined ratio   95.9     97.2   (1.3 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.1     586.4   0   %


  October
(thousands; unaudited)
 2022   2021   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 7,677.9   7,961.1   (4 ) %
Direct – auto 10,002.5   9,628.3   4   %
Total personal auto 17,680.4   17,589.4   1   %
Total special lines 5,564.1   5,288.9   5   %
Total Personal Lines 23,244.5   22,878.3   2   %
Total Commercial Lines 1,047.8   964.3   9   %
Total Property business 2,838.6   2,750.2   3   %
Companywide Total 27,130.9   26,592.8   2   %
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com
 
The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive October 2022 Complete Earnings Release: Download PDF


Primary Logo

