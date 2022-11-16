Green and resilient recovery for further development
In this panel discussion, UNDP representatives, Ukraine government officials, private sector representatives and independent experts from other countries will discuss what burdens are there on the recovery path and what chances are to succeed. Among others, our discussion topics will be on the following:
- what recovery priorities should be considered and implemented still during the wartime
- what business models, mechanisms and instruments should be applied for success
- what decarbonization efforts should be made now and during post-war time
- what funding sources and financing mechanisms should be considered first to support resilient and sustainable recovery.
- Oleksandr Muliar, UNDP Ukraine, Supporting Green Recovery in Ukraine project
- Oleksandr Sushchenko, Head of Energy and Environment Portfolio, UNDP Ukraine
- Reimund Schwarze, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental research, Germany
- Ian Clark, European Commission Joint Research Centre, Belgium
- Richard J. T. Klein, Stockholm Environmental Institute, Sweden
- Valerii Bezus, Head of State Agency of Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine
- Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine
- Victor Smal, Deputy Head of State Forestry Agency of Ukraine
- Andriy Remizov, Head of Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office of Ukraine
- Yulia Bereshchenko, Director for Sustainable Business Development, IR&ESG, Astarta Holding