Green and resilient recovery for further development

In this panel discussion, UNDP representatives, Ukraine government officials, private sector representatives and independent experts from other countries will discuss what burdens are there on the recovery path and what chances are to succeed. Among others, our discussion topics will be on the following:

what recovery priorities should be considered and implemented still during the wartime

what business models, mechanisms and instruments should be applied for success

what decarbonization efforts should be made now and during post-war time

what funding sources and financing mechanisms should be considered first to support resilient and sustainable recovery.

Oleksandr Muliar, UNDP Ukraine, Supporting Green Recovery in Ukraine project