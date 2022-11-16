Sports Medicine Market Growth Steady at 6.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 10.09 Bn by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Medicine Market research report by Business Market Insights includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022 to 2030. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Sports Medicine market growth.
Companies Profiled in this report includes:
- Arthrex Inc.
- Conmed Corporation
- Medtronic
- DePuy Synthes
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- DJO Global Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the growing number of sports medical centers is shaping the growth and development of the sports medicine devices market. The high growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of computer-assisted robotic surgeries to reduce hospital stays and recovery times and a faster return to normal activities in sports injuries, which is increasing the market growth.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sports Medicine market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Within the report, the market is segmented into product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into body reconstruction products, body support and recovery products, body monitoring and evaluation, and accessories. In 2021, the body reconstruction products segment held the largest share of the market.
Major Key Points of Sports Medicine Market
•Sports Medicine Market Overview
•Sports Medicine Market Competition
•Sports Medicine Market, Revenue and Price Trend
•Sports Medicine Market Analysis by Application
•Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Medicine Market
•Market Dynamics
•Methodology and Data Source
NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Sameer Joshi
