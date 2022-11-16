Global Cell Counting Market Worth around US$ 8.16 Billion in 2022, and Increase at a Growth Rate of 9% from 2022 to 2032

Cell Counting Market

Market Study on Global Cell Counting Market: Rising Burden of Chronic Illness to Drive the Demand for Cell Counting Techniques

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The net worth of the global cell counting market was estimated to be around US$ 8.16 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a growth rate of 9% from 2022 to 2032. One of the reasons influencing the market's expansion is the great potential of biologics to cure chronic illnesses. The use of different cell counting tools during the creation of biologics is expected to take the overall valuation of the global cell counting market share up to US$ 19 Billion.

Blood cell counting is essential for the evaluation of numerous illnesses, and its usage is likely to rise throughout the forecast period. Numerous research fields, including neurology, cancer biology, and immunology, which have lucrative market growth prospects, are gradually adopting cell counting instruments nowadays. Therefore, the global cell counting market is also expected to see exponential growth.

Research studies employ cytometers to measure criteria, including physical characteristics, kind, and lineage, in order to track the evolution of viruses, diseases, and other microorganisms. The category is further driven by strategic actions taken by major market participants to cater to the growing number of research institutes in emerging economies.

A study titled "Potential of an Automated- and Image-Based Cell Counter to Accelerate Microalgal Research and Applications" found that an image-based and automated cell counter contributes to the development of routine microalgal management with a lower work strain when in contrast to conventional approaches such as hemocytometry and turbidity.

The widespread use of cytometers in cell biology research investigations can be cited for the largest share of this segment. At the UAE University in Al Ain, for instance, Alliance Global deployed an automated cell counter system in March 2021. While the other sub-segment for reagents had the highest revenue share in terms of volume in the historical years. The significant revenue share is related to the frequent acquisition of these items for use in automated cell counters, hemocytometry, and spectrophotometry.

Key Takeaways of the Global Cell Counting Market Study

• The demand for cell counting instruments is heightened by the requirement for periodic calibrations before beginning experiments.

• According to the global cell counting market analysis report, consumables and accessories would contribute to more than 50% of total revenue generated during the forecast years.

• The greatest income share in 2021 —more than 35%— was accounted for by research and academic institutions.

Competitive Landscape for the Global Cell Counting Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cell counting market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., GE Healthcare, and DeNovix Inc. among others

Recent Developments in the Global Cell Counting Market

• In March 2022, Mindray Company strengthened its product portfolio by including both complete blood count (CBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests in its new BC-700 product series, which was introduced.

• Abacus dx and Luminex Companies announced a new agreement in February 2022 for the Guava line of flow cytometry tools and supplies. According to the agreement, Abacus dx will distribute the Guava line of flow cytometry tools and supplies from Luminex.

• PerkinElmer revealed in May 2021 that it had acquired Nexcelom Bioscience in order to increase its cell biology expertise. With the purchase, PerkinElmer gains access mostly to the cell counting product line from Nexcelom Bioscience which could help expand its QA/QC capabilities.

