Cognitive Electronic Warfare Market: Future Development, Industry Growth Status and Outlook on Top Industry Players

Increasing need for AI -enabled naval warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats is driving cognitive electrical warfare system market revenue growth

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Size – USD 262.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%, Market Trends – High demand for AI-enabled warfare systems from the European region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) System market size is expected to reach USD 1,298.8 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing cross-border tensions and disputes, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical instabilities are driving steady demand for AI-enabled warfare systems, which is driving global cognitive electronic warfare system market revenue growth.

Cognitive electrical warfare system includes cognitive systems such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, for improving development and operation of Electronic Warfare (EW) technologies in military and defense applications. ML assists soldiers in responding to unforeseen dangers, whereas AI is mostly utilized to mimic human perception of learning, memory, and judgement. Cognitive systems can perceive, learn, reason, and interact with individuals and their environment in a natural manner, which is speeding up development and deployment of next-generation EW in threat detection, suppression, and neutralization technologies.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the high acuity information solutions market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

Key Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market participants include Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A.

On 14 May 2021, Teledyne Technologies announced completion of acquisition of FLIR System. This consolidation of FLIR, which is a major player in the field of unmanned airborne and unmanned ground systems, and Teledyne, which is a sophisticated service provider of underwater systems as well as the surface vehicle market, is expected to create a combined platform to offer unique solutions of complex operational problems.

Electronic intelligence derives information from non-speech or non-text electronic communications. As a result, employment of electronic signals and code languages as a means of communication guarantees that war strategies remain secret. As a result, for wide-area surveillance, early warning, communications, command, and control, modern military operations rely on satellite-based electronic warfare capabilities. Electronic intelligence is in high demand due to rising need for AI in military technologies, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of the electronic intelligence segment during the forecast period.

Defense systems are increasingly relying on airborne platforms as a result of ongoing innovation and advancements in aerial combat technology. For example, EA-18G Growler aircraft, which is critical to the U.S. navy's electronic warfare operations, continues to get funds to improve its capabilities. The U.S. Air Force is also looking at equipping its Boeing F-15 fighter with ‘cognitive electronic warfare’ capabilities. These measures are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive electronic warfare system market based on capability, platforms, product, and region:

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Intelligence

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Naval Platforms

Land Platforms

Airborne Platform

Space Platform

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Fighter Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Vehicle-Mounted

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What is the size of the overall Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market ?

What is the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market ?

