Augmedix Announces Partnership with Veterinary Specialty Center to Support Emergency Veterinary and Specialty Care

Partnership aims to positively impact veterinarians through implementing automated medical documentation and live clinical support

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announces its first-ever partnership in veterinary services with Veterinary Specialty Center , an independently-owned, multidisciplinary 24-hour veterinary emergency hospital and trauma center offering a range of comprehensive specialty services.



“Augmedix is truly excited to offer our industry-leading medical documentation solutions to help alleviate the administrative burden felt among veterinarians and their staff,” said Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris. “Our solutions have been serving clinicians and hospitals across the country for a decade, and thanks to outreach from Veterinary Specialty Center, we are pleased to naturally and successfully enter into veterinarian services with this partnership.”

With the implementation of Augmedix solutions this year, Veterinary Specialty Center has the ability to alleviate administrative burden and increase productivity. Veterinarians can save up to three hours per day on medical documentation, preventing them from working late or taking work home. This enables veterinarians to have increased satisfaction and better work-life balance. With less time focused on medical documentation, veterinary staff can spend more time implementing the skills they are trained in and have a passion for in the delivery of care. This has resulted in increased patient volumes and the capacity for Veterinary Specialty Center to take on more emergency cases.

“With Augmedix, we are able to focus on patient care and accommodate more clients,” said Dr. Jennifer Herring, MS, DACVECC, of Veterinary Specialty Center. “Augmedix has transformed our hospital’s operations and improved the work-life balance of our employees. I’m not sure how we functioned without them.”

“This partnership with Augmedix has made everyone’s lives so much easier,” added Dr. Margaret Foley, CHPV, of Veterinary Specialty Center. “It was easy to implement, and I have not stayed late a single day to write records since starting. We could not go back to life before Augmedix.”

Emergency veterinary environments with 24/7 services, such as Veterinary Specialty Center, can add stress which exacerbates the typical fatigue and burnout seen in the medical field. The strategic partnership between Augmedix and Veterinary Specialty Center demonstrates the value and need for automated medical documentation and live clinical support beyond traditional healthcare settings.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s solutions extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s solutions relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

About Veterinary Specialty Center:

Founded in 1976, Veterinary Specialty Center (VSC) is a privately owned veterinary specialty and emergency hospital whose first priority is to deliver unsurpassed healthcare to animals in a kind and comforting environment. The practice includes numerous specialties, including Surgery, Internal Medicine, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Dermatology, Imaging and Radiology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Nephrology and Hemodialysis, Rehabilitation, Anesthesia and Pain Management, Emergency and Critical Care, and Holistic Care. The hospital is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois. For more information, visit www.vetspecialty.com or Facebook.com/VetSpecialty .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of Augmedix’s industry-leading medical documentation solutions to Veterinary Specialty Center, including that veterinarians can save up to three hours per day on medical documentation which enables veterinarians to have increased satisfaction and also increases patient volumes and the capacity to take on more emergency cases, statements regarding the new partnership providing veterinarians and staff the support they need to ensure best care for patients, statements regarding the strategic partnership demonstrating the value and need for automated medical documentation and live clinical support beyond traditional healthcare settings, and similar statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

