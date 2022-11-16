Submit Release
GOGL – Q3 2022 Presentation

/EIN News/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2022 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:


GOGL Q3 2022 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q3 2022 Cenference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

