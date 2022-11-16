Surgical Drill Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Surgical Drill Market

Surgical drills are tools that are used to remove cavities while straightening teeth in readiness for a filling and to bore holes in bones for attaching.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Surgical Drill Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global surgical drill market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 2000 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 1000 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of the surgical drill market worldwide are the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and the rising instances of accidents.Market Definition of Surgical DrillSurgical drills are tools that are used to remove cavities while straightening teeth in readiness for a filling and to bore holes in bones for attaching surgical pins, plates, or screws. Additionally, they serve as tools for a variety of applications, ranging from dentistry to neurological procedures. As they work by expanding the compressed air, they are frequently utilized in dental procedures. These drills are more popular than similar devices because they encourage improved patient compliance. Segment expansion will also be aided by the growing use of pneumatic high-speed drills in spinal trauma surgery.Get a Sample PDF of Surgical Drill Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4630 Global Surgical Drill Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global surgical drill market can majorly be attributed to the rising cases of accidents across the globe. Almost 2.3 million men and women worldwide perish from work-related accidents or diseases each year, which corresponds to over 6000 deaths every single day, according to figures from the International Labor Organization. Additionally, there are about 340 million occupational accidents worldwide and about 160 million people who suffer from work-related illnesses each year. Global demand for high-speed surgical drills is estimated to be driven by an increase in surgical operations.Due to an increase in accidents, sports-related injuries, dental and orthopedic surgeries, and other surgical procedures, both developed and developing economies are seeing an increase in surgical treatments today. These many operations are necessary because of the prevalence of orthopedic ailments, dental disorders, and other chronic conditions that call for surgery. About 310 million surgical procedures are carried each annually. Furthermore, 11% of disorders worldwide require surgery to be treated.The global surgical drill market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:• Increasing neurological ailments• Rising prevalence of accidents• Technology advancement in the field of surgery• Growing instances of chronic diseases• Higher number of people with dental problemsGlobal Surgical Drill Market: Restraining FactorMost product manufacturers were compelled to close their production facilities due to supply chain disruption and variable raw material supplies, which had a negative impact on the development of the target industry. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global surgical drill market during the forecast period.Global Surgical Drill Market Segmentation• By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, ENT, Neurology, and Others)The orthopedic segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in incidences of muscle and bone injury. In 2019, 178 million new fractures were reported worldwide. In addition, 33 million skeletal injuries—50% of which are tendon and ligament injuries—occur in the United States each year, according to the National Library of Medicine. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of high-speed surgical drills in orthopedic surgeries because of the increasing old age population and incidence of bone diseases are anticipated to drive segment growth.• By Type (Reusable, and Disposable)• By Product (Instruments {Pneumatic Drills, Electric Drills, and Battery Drills}, and Accessories)• By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics)• By RegionThe North America surgical drill market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing instances of chronic conditions and brain-related difficulties are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the region. In 2022, there were estimated to be 750,000 initial brain tumor diagnoses in Americans. Additionally, brain injuries were a contributing factor in more than 64,000 fatalities in the US in 2020. In addition, every sixth adult in the United States is coping with a chronic illness.The market research report on global surgical drill also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4630 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Surgical Drill MarketSome of the key players of the global surgical drill market are Medtronic, AlloTech Co., Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, B. Braun SE, ConMed Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC., Arthrex Inc., ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution