Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2030 - Reports and Data

The global cancer biomarkers market size was USD 27.83 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An in-depth analysis of the Cancer Biomarkers Market includes a global, a regional, and a country-level market analysis, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Cancer Biomarkers Market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launch, expansion of the market area, and technological innovations.

The Cancer Biomarkers market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Cancer Biomarkers market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By biomolecule type, proteomic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Proteomics field has seen immense development over the past few years. Technological advancements in the field have facilitated enhancement of sample multiplexing ability, identification of protein interactions and sensitivity. Proteomic biomarker technologies have the potential to analyze multiple proteins, and such technologies include mass spectrometry and protein microarray.

• By application, prognostics segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. Biomarkers in cancer treatment can be used for disease prognosis which takes place after an individual has been diagnosed with cancer. Biomarkers can be useful in determining the aggressiveness of an identified cancer as well as its likelihood of responding to a given treatment. Prognostic biomarker include elevated levels of metallopeptidase inhibitor 1(TIMP1), a marker associated with more aggressive forms of multiple myeloma and many more. Prognosis helps in complete removal of cancer cells within the body, and thus such an application is expected to drive the segment revenue growth.

• Cancer Biomarker Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The region has an extremely advanced healthcare sector, which engages itself in continuous R&D activities for innovative product launches. The region serves as the headquarters for a plethora of key players operating in the market. Countries in this region have high incidence rate of cancer, consequently leading to an escalating demand for novel as well as effective therapeutic modalities.

• Cancer biomarkers market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid healthcare infrastructural developments, increasing technological developments and expansion of the R&D activities in the region. Countries such as India and China have untapped potential, which is further expected to drive the developments in the regional market.

• In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and PeproTech Inc. announced that Thermo Fisher Scientific had completed its acquisition of PeproTech. PeproTech is a privately held provider of bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins, including cytokines and growth factors. Recombinant proteins are used in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies as well as in broader cell culture applications, especially for use in cellular research models.

Key Players covered in this report are

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott.

• Merck Millipore

• bioMérieux SA

• Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

• Myraid Genetics, Inc.

Based on Cancer Type market is segmented into:

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Others

Based on Type market is segmented into:

• Genomic

• Proteomic

• Epigenetic

• Imaging

Based on the Application market is segmented into:

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Diagnostics

• Prognostics

• Pharmacokinetics

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Cancer Biomarkers report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

