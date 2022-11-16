Analysis of E-Prescribing Market to Grow with a CAGR of ~19% During 2023-2033 and Attain ~USD 9 Billion by 2033

E-Prescribing Market

Research Nester's recent market research analysis on "E-Prescribing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" delivers a detailed competitor's analysis and a detailed overview of the global e-prescribing market in terms of market segmentation by delivery, prescription, end-user, and by region.Concerns About the Increasing Frequency of Chronic Diseases Will Drive Growth in the Global E-Prescribing MarketThe global e-prescribing market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the rise in incidence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases require constant medication and other lifestyle changes to effectively manage symptoms. Health systems are under pressure to effectively administer and treat the ailments' rising prevalence. The CDC estimates that 12 out of every 20 Americans suffer from a chronic condition. It is anticipated that the prevalence of these disorders would directly support the development of the healthcare system.Get a Sample PDF of E-Prescribing Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4611 The market research report also includes other growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global e-prescribing market. Some of the major growth indicators are:Growth Drivers:• Wider Adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR)• Rise in the Cases of Drug AbuseChallenges:Some of the primary challenges expected to hinder the expansion of the global e-prescribing market include a shortage of computers in developing nations and limited network coverage in rural regions. Despite of the numerous restraint factors associated with the growth of the market, Research Nester’s analysis indicates a robust growth for the market during the forecast period.The market research report on global e-prescribing encompasses an in-depth analysis of the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends. These analyses help organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future. Additionally, the growth opportunities exposed by the market is poised to gain significant momentum in the next few years.Access our detailed report at:By end-user, the global e-prescribing market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. Out of these segments, the hospitals segment is expected to garner the highest market share in 2033 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is based on the fact that hospitals attract the highest volume of prescriptions and patients, and hence are one of the biggest employers of e-prescribing systems.By region, North America is expected to have the greatest market share by the end of 2033. This is owing to the fact that prescription medicine usage is higher in the United States. In 2019, the United States spent more than USD 1,200 per person, followed by Canada's USD 869 per person.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the e-prescribing market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising of global e-prescribing market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4611 This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global e-prescribing market which includes company profiling of Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, NextGen Healthcare, Inc, athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Henry Schein One, LLC, DrFirst.com, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., DrChrono Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global e-prescribing market which includes company profiling of Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, NextGen Healthcare, Inc, athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Henry Schein One, LLC, DrFirst.com, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., DrChrono Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global e-prescribing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

