Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Metal Matrix Composite : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Metal Matrix Composite Market Report 2022” forecasts the MMC market reached a value of nearly $455.34 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34% since 2015. The metal matrix composite market size is expected to grow from $455.34 million in 2020 to $649.33 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.38%. The metal matrix composite market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 and reach $905.15 million in 2030.

The increased demand of powder metallurgy will drive the metal matrix composite market during the forecast period.

Metal Matrix Composite Market Trends

Growing technological advancements are shaping the metal matrix composite market. Major institutes and companies are focusing on projects involving advanced composite materials for the automotive and aerospace industries.

Metal Matrix Composite Market Overview

The metal matrix composite market consists of sales metal matrix composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture metal matrix composite materials. Metal matrix composites (MMCs) is a composite material made up of two constituent parts, of which at least one is metal and other material may be a different metal or another material. MMCs are a class of materials (metals, alloys, or intermetallic compounds) that have been reinforced with particles, whiskers, or continuous fibers. MMCs can be excellent substitutes to conventional materials owing to their hardness, specific strengths, and creep resistance.

Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Matrix Type- Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Copper MMC, Super Alloys MMC, Others

· By Production Technology- Liquid Metal Infiltration, Powder Metallurgy, Casting, Deposition Techniques

· By End-Use Industry - Automotive And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Others

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Materion Corporation, CPS Technologies Corporation, CeramTec, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, DWA Aluminum Composites USA

Metal Matrix Composite Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth metal matrix composite market research. The market report analyzes metal matrix composite global market overview, metal matrix composite global market size, metal matrix composite market segmentation, MMC market growth drivers, MMC market growth across geographies, and MMC market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

