Compression Therapy Market is Expected To Grow USD 4.79 Billion By 2030 - Reports and Data

Global Compression Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 4.79 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.08%.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 3.07 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.79 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.08%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.

Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Latest technology of highâ€frequency chest compression (HFCC) is used for the clearance of mucous secretions from airways for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients for improvement in lungs nt. The device consists of a variable air pulse delivery system and a nonâ€stretch inflatable vest worn by the patient to cover the chest bandages includes in printed ovals or rectangles for better bandage extension; bandage application at full stretch.

Globally vein treatment market is expected to reach till USD 475 million. growth is being driven by technological advancements as well as developments in varicose vein treatment devices to create less disturbing procedures.

The Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market will increase the demand for compression therapy but drugs based system will act as a restraint to the market, The development of intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are required after surgeries; worn on the calf from knee to ankle, it squeezes the legs in every 60 seconds, that increases blood flow to prevent clots due to immobility which accounts USD 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Mobile Active Compressions (MAC) device is regarded as more superior to standard compression machine which mainly focuses on the patients care and acceptance Here Force’s technology has made a “breathable, and lightweight” garment that comprises of sleeves for eliminating the clumsy air hoses. The device is capable of displaying the mobility statistics for doctors, nurses and the patient.

Competitive Outlook of the Global Compression Therapy Market

The globla Compression Therapy market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the Compression Therapy market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany)

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

Compression Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Compression Garments

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Compression Bandages

Compression Stockings

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lymphedema

Varicose Vein

Venous Leg Ulcer

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Nursing Care Centers

Pharmacies and Retailers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Compression Therapy report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

