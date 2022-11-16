South African Agri-Preneurs Find Hope After Retired Farmer Teaches Them Tools for Life
Ms. Ngwenya, an organic eco-farming authority, with a Masters in Agricultural Science and Conservation Agriculture, dedicates her retirement to teaching farmers
Tools for life are exactly what every farmer needs.”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Nomsa Ngwenya, a retired farmer, held a series of successful empowerment workshops throughout the year in an effort to inspire and equip upcoming Agri-Preneurs with the right skills to survive the cutthroat farming industry. Deeply concerned about the gruesome and shocking success rate in the agriculture sector, she took it upon herself to share what she learned in her years of farming.
Her free Agri-Preneur Empowerment Seminars cover a skills development program called tools for life, market access, rural development, poverty alleviation, food security, transformation, job creation and skills development; contributing to sector growth and transformation. Nomsa, who is no stranger to the struggles experienced in this sector managed to turn her struggling farm into a profitable small holding in Tzaneen, Limpopo that is still running to this day. She now dedicates her time to transferring her skills for free in a humanitarian effort to alleviate poverty and famine.
“I know firsthand the struggles of this industry, I personally went through many challenges when I was starting but I persisted and succeeded. Now I want to take all the knowledge gathered throughout the years and give them to our young farmers because I believe they can make it.” Said Nomsa Ngwena.
“Despite all investment and South Africa’s rich land resources, the Agriculture industry contributes less than 2.4% of the Gross Domestic Product. This is very worrying and if we don’t use the full potential of our land, a lot of people will starve.” Continued Ms. Ngwenya.
The Agri-Preneur Empowerment Seminar has grown popular around Gauteng and has seen hundreds of upcoming Agri-Preneurs all commenting on how powerful the program is. Participants uniformly admitted that the top skills they lack are in the area of business and finance discipline along with life and leadership skills.
An Agriculture advisor from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture who attended on the seminars said “I am so impressed with this program because those tools for life are exactly what every farmer needs.”
Mr. Mhlambi who runs several farms in the North West Province also attended one of the seminars said “This seminar was so worthwhile. We own farms in the North-West province and we want to start really operating them now and making them profitable. This seminar came at the right time for this! It gave us some very useful knowledge and the confidence that we can make those farms profitable!”
“The Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard equips people with the right knowledge to navigate life. I learned these tools a while ago and they helped me succeed.” Concluded Ms. Nomsa.
To provide solutions and changes in the field, Ms. Ngwenya mentioned that her desire in life now is to help farmers to develop the skills necessary to achieve success in their farming ventures. And she is willing to travel across Gauteng to start with, to assist other farmers in being successful.
