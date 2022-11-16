(Video) Iran marks Nov 2019 uprising anniversary with strikes and protests across the country
Dozens of cities across the country are witnessing storeowners, college and high school students, and people from all walks of life marking the third anniversary of the November 2019 uprising on Tuesday with general strikes and protests.
Merchants in Tehran’s Great Bazaar closed their shops and protested against the regime and encouraging others to join their ranks. People in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan began establishing roadblocks with fires and taking over their streets.
Dozens of universities held protest rallies on Tuesday to continue the nationwide uprising and to mark the third anniversary of the November 2019 protests. At the same time, students in many cities resumed their protest rallies on Tuesday, Babol, and Tehran.
In several locations, security forces ruthlessly opened fire on protesters. One video from Tehran’s metro station shows security forces shooting at unarmed protesters who have nowhere to go.
Locals in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in western Iran, gathered to mark the 40th day of Matin Nasri’s murder by the regime’s forces.
Merchants in Tehran’s Great Bazaar closed their shops and began protesting against the regime and encouraging others to join their ranks. People in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, began establishing roadblocks with fires and taking over their streets.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 220 cities. Over 550 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 402 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
College and high school students in many cities are boycotting their classes and taking to the streets to launch anti-regime rallies. Dozens of universities held protest rallies on Tuesday to continue the nationwide uprising and to mark the third anniversary of the November 2019 protests.
The strikes spread to dozens of cities, including Isfahan, Kish Island, Lahijan, Shiraz, Yazd, Arak, Marvdasht, Najafabad, Kermanshah, Oshnavieh, Marivan, Miandoab, Zahedan, and Bandar Ganaveh. In Tehran, the shop owners of Manuchehri Bazaar and Tehranpars also joined the strikes.
At the same time, students in many cities resumed their protest rallies on Tuesday, Babol, and Tehran.
The people of Iran marked the anniversary of the November 2019 uprisings by holding protest rallies and chanting anti-regime slogans. In Shiraz, the people set roadblocks at the Molasadra crossroads and demonstrated.
In Tehran, there were demonstrations in several locations, including metro stations, the Grand Bazaar, Amir Kabir Street, and San’at Square. The people of Gohardasht, Karaj also held protest rallies.
Protests continued in different parts of Tehran during the day, including Naziabad district, Shahrak-e Gharb district, Tehranpars district, Janat Abad street, and Jomhuri street.
Protesters resisted security forces and blocked roads while chanting anti-regime slogans.
Protests also continued in other cities, including Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Shiraz. Videos obtained from Sanandaj show security forces opening fire on protesters.
Reports from many cities indicate that protesters are continuing their protest rallies despite the brutal response by the regime.
Security forces attacked student rallies in Tehran’s Amir Kabir and Sharif Universities and violently arrested several students, but were met with the resistance of other protesting students.
In other parts of Tehran, security forces opened fire on protesters and even fired teargas at a hospital. Nonetheless, reports from many cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, Karaj, and Sanandaj show that the people are determined to make their voices heard by continuing their protests and resisting oppression.
At the same time, strikes continue in dozens of cities, which has caused much worry among regime officials.
Protests became even more intense at night. In Tehran, the citizens held a large rally in Shahrak-e Gharb and blocked roads. In several cities, protesters resisted and confronted the regime’s repressive forces.
In Izeh, protesters clashed with security forces. In Kamyaran, protesters managed to wrest control of one of the bases of the Revolutionary Guards. In Lahijan, Shahriar, Gorgan, Shiraz, and Isfahan, protesters continued their rallies and resisted when security forces tried to disperse them. In Markazi province, protesters routed security forces and set fire to a police vehicle.
On Monday, locals in Tehran gathered to mark the third day of Yalda Agha-Fazli’s murder by the regime’s oppressive security forces and began chanting “Death to the dictator!” Agha-Fazli died a mysterious death after being in custody in the regime’s notorious Qarchak Prison. The regime’s security forces attacked and dispersed the crowd of mourners.
Locals in the capital’s Valiasr Crossroads Metro Station were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 60th night of the uprising. Protesters in Sa’adatabad district were chanting:
“Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In the Ekbatan district protesters were chanting:
“This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” and “Death to the dictator!” Similar protests were reported in the Shahr-e-Ziba district of Tehran.
In Aligudarz of Lorestan Province, western Iran, protesters were seen setting ablaze a statue of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, further indicating that the Iranian people utterly despite the regime’s former terrorist mastermind.
Reports from the city of Rasht indicated protesters were in the streets chanting a variety of anti-regime slogans, including:
“Death to the dictator!” “Death to Khamenei! Damned, be Khomeini!” “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” “This is the last message: the whole state is our target!”
High school students in the cities of Rasht and Tehran were chanting both “Death to the dictator!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” respectively.
In the city of Arak, Markazi Province, locals took to the streets and chanted “Death to the dictator!” This is a further indication of the people overcoming the regime’s installed fear among the society and regime officials failing to contain the country’s expanding revolution.
Early Monday morning the students at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran held a protest rally protesting the regime’s cruelty and crackdown, especially against college students across the country.
Students of Qazvin University of Medical Sciences held a rally today protesting the regime’s crackdown policies and vowing to continue the uprising. High school students in the Golshahr district of Karaj also held an anti-regime rally today and were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”
In Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, units of the regime’s oppressive security forces raided several homes in the city’s Shirabad district, according to local activists.
They were seen chanting anti-regime slogans. Another report from this province indicates protesters in the city of Mirjaveh began setting up fires to block a local road. They’re protesting the regime’s ongoing crackdown against the local Baluchi community.
People near the city of Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran gathered to mark the third day of Heyman Hamzeh’s murder by the regime’s oppressive border patrol.
Hamzeh was working as a porter to provide for his family. Activists say the mourners were chanting slogans against the mullahs’ regime in the ceremony.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the ongoing revolution in Iran by the country’s brave people and hailed those unjustly held in the regime’s prisons.
“Cries of ‘Death to the dictator’ are heard on Day 60 of Iran uprising from Tehran and Sanandaj; high school students chant ‘Regime is finished in November,’ showing the nation’s resolve to overthrow the regime on the third anniversary of November 2019 uprising,” she tweeted.
“Parts of this struggle are being carried out inside the regime’s prisons and torture chambers. In the regime’s kangaroo courts, our shackled heroes proudly declare their steadfastness in targeting regime mercenaries,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
November 15, 2022Strikes in Isfahan, Kish Island, Lahijan, Shiraz, Yazd, Arak, Marvdasht, Najafabad, and Bandar Ganaveh.