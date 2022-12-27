KokTailz Dating App Improves Its Clink Feature In 2023

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is an online social network app for meeting new people, which serves as an instant online dating platform, as well as a social network platform among users. Just as the name implies, KokTailz (cocktails) represents partying, dating, romance, having a great time, mingling with new people, meeting up and having drinks, etc. It could also represent People. Just as there are various types of cocktails, based on the number and kind of ingredients added, KokTailz can represent the different types of people based on their personalities, character, their potentials and what they bring to the table.

KokTailz is designed to be an all-inclusive platform for dating and networking among people based on their location and dating preferences. Leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, the mobile app will be a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal, romantic, or sexual relationships. This will give customers and potential subscribers on the app a wide range of services.

The company, whose primary goal is to reposition the online dating world through its operations, is offering more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service. The company will also receive advertisements from businesses in the food and hospitality sector while also offering other services based within the main business offering. This is poised to make the app more visible to the target people while achieving a wide international user margin based on aggressive marketing strategies and easy-to-navigate app structure.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

