Blood Pressure Monitors Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~12% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Scope During 2023-2033

Global blood pressure monitors market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 2.5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~12%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global blood pressure monitors market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 2.5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~12%. The market further generated revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of blood pressure monitors market worldwide are the increasing adoption and rising number of people suffering from hypertension globally.Market Definition of Blood Pressure MonitorsBlood pressure monitors, or blood pressure gauges, are devices used to measure blood pressure by compressing and then releasing the artery under the cuff in a controlled fashion, and measuring the pressure with mercury or aneroid manometers. Moreover, increasing awareness of routine checkups, advancements in monitoring blood pressure with mobile devices and digital sphygmomanometers increased purchasing power, the popularity of Wearable & portable devices along with innovative product launches by key manufacturers are projected to drive global blood pressure monitors market growth over the forecast period.

Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Growth Drivers

The growth of the global blood pressure monitors market can majorly be attributed to the FDA approval of several products by the key players operating in the market. For instance, Medtronic Plc has announced that it has obtained FDA approval and CE approval for its new cardiac patient monitoring system. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the several collaboration contracts occurring in the field of blood pressure monitors. For instance, General Electric Company and Tribun Health collaborated to provide digital pathology departmental solutions that give healthcare providers a broader perspective on patient health data. For instance, General Electric Company and Tribun Health collaborated to provide digital pathology departmental solutions that give healthcare providers a broader perspective on patient health data.The global blood pressure monitors market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:• Rising in Geriatric Population Across the Globe• Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Worldwide• Growth in Exports of Medical Devices• Increasing Cases Of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Around The WorldGlobal Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Restraining FactorThere are high cost of advanced monitoring devices, and lack of awareness in developing countries in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global blood pressure monitors market during the forecast period.

Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Segmentation

• By Product Type (Aneroid BP Monitors, Sphygmomanometers, Digital BP Monitor, Ambulatory BP Monitors)

The ambulatory BP monitors segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the technological advancements in healthcare and the emergence of innovative products by key market players. For instance, Biobeat announced in June 2021 the availability of disposable and easy-to-use ABPM system, which allow physicians to monitor the patient's cardiac data out-of-the-office environment, providing physicians with a comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased view of their patient's health. With an ambulatory blood pressure monitor, patients can record blood pressure readings over a 24-hour period, regardless of whether they are awake or asleep. With an ambulatory blood pressure monitor, patients can record blood pressure readings over a 24-hour period, regardless of whether they are awake or asleep.• By End User (Hospitals, Home Health Care, and Others)• By RegionThe North American blood pressure monitors market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Developed healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of heart diseases in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 34 seconds. In 2020, about 697,000 Americans died from heart disease. Moreover, growing investment in accurate and effective blood pressure monitors, technological advancements, and new product launches, coupled with an increase in undiagnosed and untreated high blood pressure cases, is further expected to fuel the market growth.

The market research report on global blood pressure monitors also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Key Market Players Featured in the Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market

Some of the key players of the global blood pressure monitors market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings Briggs Healthcare, Rossmax International Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare, A&D Company, Braun Healthcare, Biobeat, Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

