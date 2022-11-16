Mental Wellness Market 2022 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cases of depression is a key factor driving mental wellness market revenue growth

Mental Wellness Market Size – USD 401.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness of stress management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mental wellness market size reached USD 401.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness about mental disorders through education and advocacy for more respect for human rights and less stigma is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

The increasing incidences of post-pandemic trauma after COVID-19 is driving mental wellness market revenue growth. Those who have poor mental health face various issues, such as higher rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and stress eating, owing to COVID-19. Furthermore, research indicates that in individuals with a history of mental illness, COVID-19 is likely to increase pre-existing symptoms or cause a relapse. Anxiety, sleeplessness, and Obsessive-Compulsive (OC) symptoms were also often reported by COVID-19 survivors. Since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in the prescription of antidepressants, intimate relationship violence, and suicidal thoughts as a result there is a rising demand for mental wellness which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

However, low awareness in growing economies and a shortage of mental health workforce professionals are expected to restrain the market revenue growth. Most people who require mental health treatment don't have access to high-quality mental health services globally. The existing gap in mental health care is a result of stigma, a lack of human resources, fragmented service delivery methods, and a lack of research capacity for implementation and policy reform. The majority of integrating treatment of common mental disorders in primary care and low-resource regions within high-income countries (HICs) have traditionally relied on centralized psychiatric hospitals or clinics for the diagnosis and treatment of mental diseases. There is typically a paucity of primary care or community health center-based services for mental health diagnosis, treatment, and referral. Many

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mental Wellness market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Mental Wellness market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key players in the Mental Wellness market include

Acadia Healthcare, Sevita, Universal Health Services, Inc., Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Promises Behavioral Health, Evernorth Health, Inc., Ascension, and SkillPath.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Depression segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Depression is a common mental illness. according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.8% of the world's population suffers from depression, including 5.0% of adults and 5.7% of persons over the age of 60. Around 280 million individuals worldwide suffer from depression concerns about mental health have grown globally owing to an increase in the number of cases involving depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

Inpatient hospital treatment services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An increase in the prevalence of mental illnesses, an increasing number of patients, and a vast number of patients using mental health interventions to improve self-care are driving the revenue growth of the segment. There is a rising demand for inpatient hospital treatment services owing to various advantages, such as the mental units within ordinary hospitals as well as private psychiatric hospitals offering round-the-clock treatment. Psychiatric nurses and group therapists administer care while psychiatrists serve as the primary caregivers.

Adult segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Various factors can increase the risk of developing a mental illness in adults. For instance, conditions in life that are stressful, such as money issues, losing a loved one, or getting divorced, a prolonged (chronic) illness, such as diabetes, traumatic brain injury causes brain damage after a catastrophic accident, such as a concussion, and use of alcohol or illicit substances is the key factor for various mental illness in adults which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Emergen Research has segmented the global mental wellness market on the basis of disorder, service, age group, and region:

Disorder Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Substance use disorder

Bipolar disorder

Alcohol use disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Eating disorder

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Other Services

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adult

Geriatric

Teenager

Key reasons to buy the Global Mental Wellness Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Mental Wellness market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Regional Outlook of Mental Wellness Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

