Digital Microscopes Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation

Digital Microscopes Market

Digital microscopes are integrated with high quality image sensors, digital cameras, rechargeable batteries, and also has storage options for saving the images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Digital Microscopes Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/511

Overview:

Digital microscopes are microscopes without eyepieces; a digital camera acts as a detector. Moreover, digital microscopes offer several advantages over conventional optical microscope, such as image sharing and storage, portability (portable microscopes), avoidance of sample spillage, and cost effectiveness, among others.

Drivers:

Advantages offered by digital microscopes are expected to augment growth of the global digital microscopes market during the forecast period. Moreover, market players, such as Carl Zeiss, Keyence Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Celestron are focusing on launching novel products to meet the increasing demand for digital microscopes around the world. This in turn is also expected to boost the growth of the global digital microscopes market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global digital microscopes market are Tagarno A/S, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Hirox Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Celestron, LLC.

For instance, in May 2015, Leica Microsystems announced the launch of a digital microscope, Leica DVM6, designed for inspection, analysis, and measurement in quality control, quality assurance, failure analysis, research and development, and forensics. Similarly, in April 2021, Leica Microsystems announced the launch of two Wi-Fi-capable microscopy instruments for teaching biology, anatomy, chemistry, geology, and material sciences.

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/511

Furthermore, in 2015, Olympus Corp. announced the launch of three new models of digital microscope, such as DSX510i, DSX510, and DSX110. While, in 2014, Carl Zeiss announced the launch of an automated digital microscope, Smartzoom 5, for routine and failure analysis, and in 2013, Celestron announced the launch of a new Handheld Pro digital microscope with a 5.0 MP sensor for capturing both photos and videos.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Modality :

✤Desktop Digital Microscope

✤Portable Digital Microscope

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Connectivity

✤Wired Digital Microscopes

✤Wireless Digital Microscope

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Application:

✤Research & Development

✤Medical Diagnostics

✤Forensic Testing

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By End User:

✤Biopharmaceutical Companies

✤Academic Research Institute

✤Forensic and Pathology Laboratory

Research institutes and manufacturers are also focusing on developing digital microscopes for better disease detection and diagnosis, driving the growth of the digital microscopes market. For instance, in January 2016, researchers from the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA developed a new technique, wavelength scanning pixel super-resolution, that greatly enhances digital microscopy images. Moreover, in December 2017, researchers from the University of Houston, United States, developed a multicolor fluorescence microscope from a smartphone and a 3-D printer. Furthermore, in June 2017, researchers from the University of Waterloo in Ontario developed a microscope, incorporating mathematics models and artificial intelligence to develop 3D images. While, in December 2017, Grundium received an investment of around US$ 2.3 million to develop a portable digital microscope.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic has increased the demand for digital microscopes, as most of the studies and research are involved in studying the histology and morphology of the virus. As a result, the major players operating in the market are focusing on launching new, innovative products to meet the growing demand across the globe. For instance, in April 2020, Scopio Labs announced that the company has received CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (Full Field PBS) all-digital morphology analysis platform. The novel product facilitates efficient review of digital slides and uses its built-in artificial intelligence to compile a detailed report that can also be shared remotely with laboratory operators.

To Purchase Report, Click Here - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/511

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients to achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having an office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in the United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies to not-for-profit organizations, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.