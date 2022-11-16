Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Expansion of Key Market Players in the World

Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market

Clinical mass spectrometry is widely accepted in research specialized clinical laboratories and its adoption is significantly increasing in routine laboratories

Overview:

Clinical mass spectrometry uses the mass spectrometry technology for diagnostic purposes. It is used to diagnose metabolism deficiencies, to determine whether biomarkers or enzymes are present, and for toxicology testing. Thus, its adoption is increasing significantly in routine labs. The combination of mass spectrometry with liquid chromatography or gas chromatography has contributed to the rapid expansion of this technology. Mass spectrometry finds application in many clinical areas such as drug monitoring, clinical toxicology, and drugs of abuse.

Moreover, clinical mass spectrometry is used to evaluate complex mixtures at all stages of drug development such as lead compound identification and their conformational details. Clinical labs manage large numbers of samples through total automation, which is offered by clinical mass spectrometry. These automated platforms aid in effective processing of increasingly large workloads. Hence, clinical labs are among the largest end users in this market.

Furthermore, advances in clinical mass spectrometry help detect blood-based biomarkers, new disease biomarkers, tumor markers, and endogenous metabolites. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for clinical mass spectrometry devices.

Drivers:

Increasing automation in diagnostic techniques is expected to augment the growth of the global clinical mass spectrometry market over the forecast period. Mass spectrometry aids in various types of clinical analysis, and research in functional proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for a cost-effective platform for sample analysis. Thus, market players are focusing on developing novel products to meet the increasing demand for automated diagnostic tools. For instance, in June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer. The fully automated analyzer is designed for use in a variety of settings, including hospital laboratories, and to provide results for a range of clinical tests.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global clinical mass spectrometry market are

✤Danaher Corporations

✤Agilent Technologies

✤Bergman Messgerate Entwicklung KG

✤Kore Technology Limited

✤Bruker Corporation

✤Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

✤Mass Spectrometry Instruments (MSI).

Automated systems or platforms provide high-end functionalities such as nano liter dispensing of samples on to spectroCHIPS and MassEXTEND primer extension, and data analysis using pre-loaded workstations. These systems/platforms are cost-effective, less complex, and provide quick results and ease of management. Moreover, mass spectrometers offer various benefits, such as low downtime, increased sensitivity, simple use, data reliability, automation, improved quality assays, and reduced cross-reactivity and non-specific binding, among others.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

✤Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instrument

✤Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC- MS) instrument

✤MALDI-TOF mass spectrometer

✤Capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry

✤Ion mobility spectrometry-mass spectrometry

By Application:

✤Clinical Testing

✤Proteomics

✤Drug discovery

By End User:

✤Research Laboratories

✤Diagnostic Laboratories

✤Hospitals

Restraints:

High cost of installation and maintenance is expected to hamper growth of the global clinical mass spectrometry market during the forecast period. Moreover, mass spectrometry is labor intensive and requires skilled workforce to operate the devices. Thus, dearth of skilled labors is also expected to hinder growth of the market.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected witness significant growth in the global clinical mass spectrometry market owing to the increasing research and development activities and favorable government initiatives. For instance, scientists working together on advancing the clinical application of mass spectrometry and allied disciplines in academic, industrial and government sectors.

