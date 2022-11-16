Readers Share their Sentiments Related to Beth Ann Cooley’s New Book

Christmas with Jeffrey – written by Beth Ann Cooley – sparks a rollercoaster of emotions for many readers.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Written from the point of view of Beth Ann Cooley, Len Cooley’s wife, Christmas with Jeffrey is a book that brings tears to the eyes of the reader.Born with a birth defect in 1955, Beth Ann (Whittle) Cooley was not considered a live birth until 24 hours later. After a series of surgeries to correct the birth defect she was born with, the world came crashing down on her as she was told she probably would never be able to have children.The book goes on in detail about a boy named Jeffrey being born. A miracle for Beth Ann Cooley, Jeffrey was carried full-term, and he was born alive. His cries were heard and were heard well enough for the whole room. Tears of joy fall down Beth’s face as she hears her little baby’s cries, and that’s when everything goes wrong. This is a story of what went wrong and Beth Ann’s belief in God and His faithfulness.The book talks one-on-one with the reader as it goes on to explain the loss of an infant. As the chilled air took over the town, in the warmth of the hospital room, Beth Ann Cooley became a mother when she was twenty-eight. Reading the book, the readers couldn’t help but feel the heartbreak of a mother.“I’m lost for words when it comes to this book. The emotions, the vulnerability, the heartbreak, and yet the faith in God… leaves you speechless. You don’t really see a book with such raw emotions every day. If you’re looking for a book that you simply can’t put down, this one’s it.” Read one of the reviews.It was evident the book became the readers’ favorite in a matter of days. It’s a book filled with emotion and love that only a parent who has lost a child can fully appreciate, and many parents spoke up about it.“The feeling of losing your child is unbearable. This book really portrays how it feels. The suffocation, the dread, being left alone in the room post-surgery while your child is being buried….Christmas with Jeffrey is filled with heartbreak.” Read another review.If you’re looking forward to reading Christmas with Jeffrey, get it today using the links mentioned below.About the Author:Born with a birth defect on October 28, 1955, Beth Ann Cooley graduated from Corvallis High School in 1973. In 1991, she graduated from the University Of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, TX, with a Doctorate in Medicine while raising three boys. She fulfilled a lifelong dream from the age of 4 and became a Medical Doctor. With a great sense of humor and a lively soul, Beth made everyone smile around her. A Mother, Daughter, and Wife, Beth Ann Cooley, passed away on March 28, 2021, following a brain aneurysm in November.The book is available now on Amazon