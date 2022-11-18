BRADENTON, FL, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 5, approximately 250 guests were welcomed to the 10th annual Rockin' Lobster Beach Party. Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers shared excitement the numerous accolades Children First has received, along with the record number of volunteers who have served the agency this past year. Presenting Sponsor and Co-Chair Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President at TRUIST took to the podium to thank the sponsors and supporters who made the event possible. He also spoke about the shared vision of Children First and TRUIST of ensuring opportunity for all within our community. Co-chair Stan and Jo Rutstein were so happy to be a part of this event. "We appreciate all the hard work of the volunteers and supporters of this important cause and are thrilled that this has been one of the most successful events yet!" said Stan.

At Rockin' Lobster, supporters enjoyed a spectacular sunset as they dined and danced in celebration of their mission. After a delectable dinner consisting of fresh Maine Lobster and prime rib, CEO Philip Tavill shared about the impact that attendees have on Children First's mission and announced a $25,000 challenge match from long-time supporters which was met with aplomb. Guests also heard firsthand from parents Brittany and Levanial who have worked to overcome years of trial and tribulation with support from Children First. The evening closed out with dancing, s'mores, and a fireworks show on the beach. Through the generosity of attendees and supporters, this was the most successful Rockin' Lobster event in Children First's 61-year history!

Please consider taking a tour at one of the 15 locations to learn more about the work Children First does to transform lives and watch this video to learn the direct impact you are making on those we serve. For more information about Children First , please contact Evan Ackerman: Eackerman@childrenfirst.net.