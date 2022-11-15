Founder and CEO of Exodus Medical, Dr. Robert Abraham, Provides Training Across the US on his Specialty, Neuropathy

Dr. Robert Abraham

OVIEDO, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exodus Medical is a medical practice in Oviedo, Florida that was founded by Dr. Robert Abraham six years ago. Dr. Abraham is a specialist in the field of neuropathy, and he has created Exodus Medical as a way to provide patients with better results and an alternative approach to traditional medical practices. Dr. Abraham believes that long-term healing and wellness is achievable through holistic methods that lead to true, natural healing. Exodus Medical is a truly unique medical practice, and it is one that is helping to change the way that neuropathy is treated.

At Exodus Medical, Dr. Abraham has been treating patients with neuropathy for years and has seen great success with his alternative approach to prevent and treat neuropathy. Neuropathy is a disorder of the peripheral nerves that can cause a variety of symptoms, including tingling, pins and needles, sharp pain, and issues with balance and mobility. Dr. Abraham's treatment goals are to increase circulation and encourage more blood flow to the peripheral nerves, rehabilitate the damaged nerves, reduce inflammation, and address any deficiencies that may be contributing to the neuropathy.

To allow for prevention and treatment of neuropathy Dr. Abraham and the team at Exodus Medical identifies and removes the underlying causes of neuropathy. This can include addressing medical complications, physical trauma, repetitive injury, infection, metabolic problems, toxin exposure, and even some drugs. Exodus Medical also works with patients who have diabetes, as they have a high risk of suffering from neuropathy. By taking a comprehensive and individualized approach, Exodus Medical is able to provide long-term relief for patients suffering from neuropathy.

More than 10,000 patients have benefited from Exodus Medical's services and regained or completely reversed their neuropathy symptoms without the need for medications, injections, or surgery.

Dr. Abraham has successfully trained his team of specialists at Exodus Medical and is confident in their ability to diagnose and treat neuropathy. These specialists offer a variety of services including: individualized nutrition counseling, food allergy and sensitivity testing, toxicity testing, thermography scans, laser the infrared therapy, electromagnetic frequency therapy, exercise with oxygen therapy, physical therapy and balance rehabilitation and chiropractic care.

By removing all barriers to healing, Dr. Abraham has helped many patients find relief from their neuropathy symptoms and is now training other doctors across the country to use this approach and decrease the number of patients suffering from neuropathy.

While traditional western medicine says there is no cure for neuropathy and only temporary pain medication and injections can be used, Dr. Abraham has proved this to be false and wants to share his knowledge with as many people as possible. By having more doctors across the country trained in Dr. Abraham's methods, there will be a decrease in the number of neuropathy sufferers as more people will have access to effective treatments.

Dr. Abraham believes that the key to successful treatment lies in accurately identifying the underlying cause of the condition. He has developed a set of diagnostic criteria that helps practitioners to quickly and accurately identify the root cause of neuropathy. Once the cause has been identified, Dr. Abraham trains practitioners in a variety of interventions that have been shown to be effective in treating pain and reversing the effects of neuropathy.

Dr. Abraham's unique approach has helped thousands of people find relief from neuropathy pain, and he is committed to helping as many people as possible experience the same level of success.