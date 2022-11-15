Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me – a Book To Influence Women Of Every Color
“Become What You Want to Be, Not What Others Think You Should Be” – Rakshan SyedPEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Words such as ‘women empowerment or ‘women’s rights have always been considered quite strong matters to discuss. At times, they seem to offend others, despite the need to have open discussions about them.
Rakshan Syed, regardless of the societal and universal challenges that come with women’s rights, has taken the bold step to question the perception surrounding this concept. Her novel “Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me.” is nothing less than an element of breakthrough for women to break the barriers of society and move on the path to freedom without caring about the unnecessary shackles of societal pressures and dramas. The book’s primary objective is to teach women that they have all the power in the world to stand up for their rights and live their lives on their own terms.
She further emphasizes making women realize that they are an equally significant part of society and hold a critical role to play in shaping it.
Never underestimate your power to be ‘You’- Rakshan Syed
Rakshan believes that the slave mentality needs to be changed. However, it is pertinent to realize that every woman has to offer support to others. It will result in building up a strong bond and would lead towards the way of challenging the usual, wrong, generally accepted norms.
The book focuses on how every woman must realize her true value, and only then a positive change can spring up in society. Women of every age need to live the realization that they should have control over their lives.
The author’s motivation for writing the book was nurtured after witnessing women being treated in an unfair manner, especially in her home country, India. Therefore, she mustered all her efforts and decided to share her knowledge. Dedicating her efforts to every woman out there, she aspires to become a voice for all women and encourage them to hold their heads high.
The novel is available on Amazon, Apple, Google, and B&N in paperback, hardcover, kindle and audiobook versions for everyone to read.
About The Author
Rakshan Syed is the author of the book Embolden Women; Unapologetically Me. Apart from being an incredible writer, she is also a super mom, a loving daughter and a remarkable career woman. Rakhshan always had the fire of women empowerment inside her, and she was never comfortable with the usual acceptance of gender biases worldwide. She knew something wasn’t completely right. And all that rage enabled her to question these unfair norms. Accepting discrimination against women wasn’t an option for her at all. Her passion for standing up for women’s rights led her to write the first-ever book; ‘Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me.’ She works actively for women’s education and career development. Moreover, by profession, she is a Lawyer, Interior Designer and IT Professional working in a senior position in a Fortune 100 company.
