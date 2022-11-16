Regional Supply Discusses Frequently Asked Questions

Buying vinyl and foils or supplies for automotive restyling, digital printing, screen printing, heat transfer, and sign-making can be complicated. We can help.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers who are searching for a partner that stocks and delivers vinyl and foils or supplies for automotive restyling, digital printing, screen printing, heat transfer, and sign-making can turn to Regional Supply for quick and easy answers.

"Our customers regularly ask us a series of questions with answers that are generally better and clearer than most expect," says Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager at Regional Supply.

Common questions include:

- Where do you deliver? Regional Supply delivers twice daily Monday through Friday within the Salt Lake, Ogden and Provo areas in Utah. For morning delivery, orders need to be placed by 5:00 P.M. the previous day. Orders placed by 10:30 A.M. will be delivered by the end of the same day.

Wiscombe says, "We also deliver to other surrounding areas. Logan area delivery is every Tuesday. Orders must be placed by 5:00 P.M. Monday for delivery. Park City/Heber delivery is Thursday. Orders must be placed by 10:30 A.M. Thursday for delivery. Southern Utah (Cedar City/St. George) delivery is every Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Orders must be placed by 5:00 P.M. Tuesday for delivery. Southeast Idaho (Tremonton through Rexburg) delivery is Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Orders must placed by 5:00 P.M. Friday for Monday delivery and by 5:00 P.M. Wednesday for Thursday delivery."

- What payment options are available? Apply for a Regional Supply account by completing a credit application. We offer convenient payment terms. To assist us in your request for credit, please thoroughly complete the credit application, sign where indicated, and provide ALL information. Fax your completed application to (801) 261-5658.

- What does delivery cost? There is a $150.00 minimum order for free delivery. For orders less than $150.00, a $15.00 delivery fee will be applied.

- Can I return material? All returned goods require prior approval by requesting a Return Material Authorization (RMA). All RMA's are subject to a 15% restocking fee. Material purchased over 30 days from the return date, damaged material or custom material, including special order items will not be accepted. All returns must have returned freight prepaid, and any additional shipping charges will be deducted from the credit. Customers are required to provide a copy of the receipt to verify the order date and how much was charged.

- Does Regional Supply offer warranties on material purchased? There are no warranties except that materials sold shall be merchantable quality and shall conform to manufacturer's specifications. The BUYER assumes all risks whatsoever as to the result of the use of the materials purchased, whether used singly or in combination with other materials or substances. No claim by BUYER of any kind shall be greater in amount than the purchase price of the materials in respect to which damages are claimed. In addition, the SELLER shall have no liability whatsoever of incidental, indirect or consequential damages (including, but not limited to, damages for injuries to persons or to property). Failure by BUYER to give SELLER written notice of claim within 30 days from date of delivery, from fixed for delivery, shall constitute a waiver by BUYER of all claims in respect to such materials. Any action for breach of this contract (other than for nonpayment of the purchase price) must be commenced within one year after the cause of action has occurred. Regional Supply will replace any defective material on as warranteed by the manufacturer. Reimbursement of labor due to defective material will be granted only upon receipt of credit for labor from manufacturer of the material involved.

- What is your cutting policy? A 24-48 hour lead time is standard for all Regional Supply cutting projects. The one exception to the standard lead time is two piece maximum orders for walk in customer that will be cut within 30 minutes of when the order is received in the cutting department.

- Does Regional Supply support tax-exempt orders? To assist us in your request for tax exemption, please thoroughly complete this application, sign where indicated, and provide ALL information. Fax your completed application to (801) 261-5658. Orders placed on an account with unapproved exemption cannot receive credit for charged taxes.

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.