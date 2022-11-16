Breathing New Life into the Workforce: D'Alessio Law Group Helps International Workers Navigate the U.S. Visa Process
D’Alessio Law Group is answering the call and working to help international artists, entrepreneurs, and tech innovators who want to work in the United States.
We want to enrich America’s workforce and economy with bright immigrant voices and minds.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are few processes more confusing and time-consuming than those associated with immigration and applying for a visa. Temporary workers, students, tourists, and international travelers are often overwhelmed by the continually evolving and constantly expanding rules, regulations, and policies regarding travel to the US. Because of this, many industries struggle to attract an international workforce and thus miss out on incredible talent.
— D'Alessio Law Group
According to data collected from the American Community Survey (ACS), STEM workers are the most sought-after when analyzing what fields account for the majority of immigrant workers. That highlights a critical problem for the humanities, such as art or music. In August of 2022, singer-songwriter, and internationally touring superstar, Paolo Nutini, was forced to cancel a festival appearance in Boulder, Colorado, and cited “issues with obtaining a visa” as the reason. Considering Nutini is a multi-platinum recording artist who has toured in the United States before, the sheer scale of the problem would be overwhelming for anyone seeking an O-1 (Entertainment) Visa.
D’Alessio Law Group is answering the call and working to help artists, entrepreneurs, and tech innovators who want to work in the U.S. Their founding principle is simple:
“We want to enrich America’s workforce and economy with bright immigrant voices and minds.”
DLG believes in providing international clients with the tools and helps to make their goals come to fruition while navigating the incredibly complicated process of international travel. It can be an expensive endeavor to seek visa approval in the U.S., and it can be more expensive when attorneys focus on the money they are making, instead of the client who came to them for help. Founder Lorraine D’Alessio is passionate about supporting international artists, athletes, and professionals with attention to detail, expertise, professionalism, and above all else – empathy.
Legal concerns and navigating the processes of hiring internationally can also hinder businesses as they work to expand. D’Alessio Law Group does not stop at helping the individual, but offers services to help growing businesses as well. DLG offers multiple levels of expertise in each unique Area of Practice which include, Entertainment Law, Immigration Law, Corporate Law, Music Services, New Production Services, and New Business Services. DLG is available to help anyone working to further their career in the United States. Whether you’re just beginning to research the process, or you’ve already begun filling out the travel documents, D’Alessio can help to ensure that you have everything you need to succeed in your journey.
About Lorraine D’Alessio:
Lorraine D’Alessio was the recipient of the 2018 Enterprising Woman Award. D’Alessio Law Group has represented and collaborated with entertainment, business, and tech leaders such as Expert Dojo, 500 Startups, FaZe Clan, Next Models, Food Network, Netflix, Universal, FOX, and many others. DLG served as the Official Guest Law Firm of the 30th Annual Raindance Film Festival held October 26th - November 5th, the largest independent film festival in the UK. They are partnered with Artists for Change, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to bring positive change through media.
For more information on D’Alessio Law Group, head to their website by clicking here.
You can also follow them on social media channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here