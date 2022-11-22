Avoid Toilet Overflows With Murrieta Water Repair And Home Reconstruction Company Five Star Restoration
Murrieta home repair and reconstruction company Five Star Restoration describes the best ways to avoid and clean up after a toilet overflow.MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its dedication to repairing water damage in the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego, home repair and reconstruction company Five Star Restoration helps homeowners avoid costly cleanup with its various tips about toilet overflows.
In a new article on its site, titled ‘Toilet Overflow: Preventing Water Damage,’ experts in water damage repair in Murrieta delve into the reasons why a toilet overflows in the first place.
Toilet Overflows: What To Know
“A toilet overflow is an unwelcome sight, to say the least. Anytime something in the bathroom malfunctions, it's unpleasant. But with an overflowing toilet, it's in a league all its own,” says Nick Smuts, the business development officer at Five Star Restoration.
“Toilets are meant to dispose of waste and tissue paper. When homeowners flush too much at one time or items that aren't meant to be flushed, they'll run into a clogged toilet,” he explains.
The laundry list of items and materials not to flush down the toilet includes pet litter, too much toilet paper, cooking grease, and products like tampons and diapers. Another common clogger of toilets is the notorious non-flushable wet wipe.
Wet wipes are a massive cause of many toilet overflows, causing untold amounts of damage to pipes. A clogged toilet, supplemented by backed-up sewer pipes, is an especially prevalent cause of water damage in one’s home.
Stopping A Toilet Overflow
If the worst has come to pass, warns Five Star Restoration, it’s essential to act fast. The first thing to do is turn the toilet valve to stop the water flow, mitigating further water damage in one’s bathroom.
“Don't panic! The first (and best) step should be to turn off the water valve near the toilet. This valve, which homeowners probably have not utilized until now, helps stop water flow to the toilet. Turn the toilet valve to the left, then assess water damage and move forward with dealing with clogs.”
Acting quickly can make all the difference. Standing by and letting the water fill the bathroom has catastrophic consequences: heavy pipe damage and potential sewage backup flooding the basement and home.
But don’t worry: if homeowners can’t find or properly operate this valve, certain steps can be taken to stanch the water flow from the toilet.
“If, for some reason, homeowners can't find or operate the valve properly, they need to deal with the tank. Carefully lift the toilet tank's lid and take a look inside. Search for the 'flapper,' a rubber cover sealing the opening between the toilet bowl and the tank. When the flapper is open, water can flow into the toilet bowl freely, potentially causing water damage to the bathroom.
Finding and adequately operating the flapper can help homeowners end the overflow and help start cleaning up the mess. But, to ensure the flapper is down, homeowners need to be mindful.
“Ensure that the flapper is clamped down over the opening; they'll need to use their hands to push it down. The flapper is connected to the toilet handle by a chain. Ensure this chain is connected and in working order.”
Unclogging The Toilet: Which Plunger To Choose
After the water ceases to flow, homeowners need to address the clog. The best and most obvious way is using plungers. But not all plungers are the same, as the experts at Five Star Restoration explain.
“There are two main types of plungers: flange and cup. Although using a plunger helps with toilet overflows, it's essential to know which kind of plunger to use in which situation.”
Before going into the perfect situations to use the right plunger, they explain the main differences between standard plungers and why they suit their specific purposes.
“For example, flange plungers have a smaller cup extended down below the main plunger. This flange is the key to dislodging a clog. The flange maximizes pressure and fits around the drain. In short, it makes taking care of toilet clogs a breeze.”
But the iconic imagery of the cup plunger, pink rubber with a wooden stick attached, isn’t for toilets.
“On the other hand, cup plungers are better suited for sink clogs. If the kitchen sink experiences blockages, opting for a cup plunger is the best bet. Knowing the differences between these two types of plungers can help keep a clean and tidy home.”
In short, the flange plunger is the best way to unclog a toilet and solve immediate, pressing plumbing problems.
“Use a flange plunger for any toilet problems. While cup plungers may eventually work, they lack the same suction and fit, allowing one to unclog the toilet quickly. In short, if homeowners don't have a flange plunger for their toilet, they have some work ahead of them.”
After the water damage is done, Five Star Restoration helps homeowners get in touch with trustworthy plumbers to solve any outstanding issues and return to everyday life.
More About Five Star Restoration
Founded in 2016, Five Star Restoration services Murrietta, the Inland Empire at large, and Northern San Diego. Well-versed in all types of home repairs and preventative maintenance, the Five Star Restoration team helps homeowners prevent, fix, and improve their homes when situations seem dire.
Whether homeowners need preventative board up services or clean up rubble after a natural disaster, Five Star Restoration team members help homeowners take the next steps. From keeping safe, helping contact the insurance companies, and finding ways to get lives back on track.
Nick Smuts
5 Star Restoration
+1 951-368-2227
email us here