KokTailz Dating App Andriod Version Will Be Released On Christmas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz app for meeting new people will be available to its Android users on Christmas Day. All new improvements from the iOS version. A one-stop solution through which users can access all the unique features found in various dating apps including more NEW unique features all in one place. KokTailz features and functions are easy to browse, select, and navigate through. Giving you everything that you have always wanted in a dating app. This app allows you to have full control over your preferences. Specifically clinking you with the type of people that you could be interested in.

We use your current location, showing you how often you “clink” with people in your city, state and around the world. This way the users can feel familiar with the person when they see the same person in their feed. Seeing that those users are part of their daily routine, makes the chances of getting a perfect match whopping.

This platform will provide a sophisticated section to set up dates and make reservations from the app in the messenger. Both users can agree on the place, time, and date. Even call from the app to make a reservation if needed. All done from the messenger, making it so you never have to leave off the app.

Businesses such as restaurants, lounges, clubs, adult stores, party planners, event planners, those specializing in nightlife, concerts and outdoor entertainment can advertise their services on KokTailz. KokTailz Ads are tailored to cater for your advertising needs and business goals.

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.