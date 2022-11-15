Solution Tree Names California State Office Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Ind. , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the selection of Jessicca Rodgers to lead the company’s statewide initiatives in California.

Rodgers has represented the El Dorado Union High School District in a council of school board representatives across the county of El Dorado, California, for more than three years. In this role, she has worked with other district leaders to collaborate and share district practices, searching for ways to continuously improve. She has also been essential to efforts in organizing and planning multiple professional development workshops throughout the year to provide continuous learning for all school board members and superintendents.

Her experience in educational leadership and public outreach also includes service on the El Dorado Union High School District’s school board of trustees, where she has stood shoulder to shoulder with education leaders to improve learning for all students. Rodgers also brings her knowledge and skills from seven years as director of national sales with School Innovations & Achievement.

“Jessicca demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing efforts to improve education in her home district of El Dorado Union High School and throughout El Dorado County, providing insights and strategies that benefit all students,” said Solution Tree president Ed Ackerman. “We welcome her frontline knowledge of what works in education and her understanding of the importance of professional learning communities as a proven process to ensure learning for all.”

As executive director of the Solution Tree California state office, Rodgers will work closely with educators and legislators to further strengthen Solution Tree’s commitment to students and teachers across the state. Similar Solution Tree initiatives are experiencing success in Arkansas, Texas, and Washington State.

About Solution Tree

For over 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 30,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams, an online tool that facilitates the work of teachers and educators participating in professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.





Solution Tree Calvin Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer calvin.daniels@solutiontree.com