Stitch Fix Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the trusted online personal stylist, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 ended October 29, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO and Dan Jedda, CFO.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. To access the call by phone, please register at this registration link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States and United Kingdom find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

ir@stitchfix.com		 PR Contact:

media@stitchfix.com

