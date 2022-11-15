Submit Release
Migration Talks with the Government of Cuba

On November 15, U.S. and Cuban officials met in Havana to discuss the implementation of the U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords. This is the second session in 2022 of these semiannual bilateral discussions on migration, reflecting a commitment by both countries to regularly review the implementation of the Accords.  Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala led the U.S. interagency delegation, and Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio led the Cuban delegation.  These migration talks provide an opportunity for discussions on mutual implementation of the Migration Accords, comprised of a series of bilateral agreements between the United States and Cuba done in 1984, 1994, 1995, and 2017.

The U.S. delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords.  Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the Government of Cuba where appropriate to advance U.S. interests.  The United States also addressed consular services at U.S. Embassy Havana, to include visa and American citizen services.

Ensuring safe, regular, and humane migration between Cuba and the United States remains a mutual interest of both countries and is consistent with U.S. interests in fostering family reunification and promoting greater respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Cuba.

