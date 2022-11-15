GPARENCY Hits $50 Billion in Listings
Premiere commercial mortgage brokerage’s website now offers free public access to 20K-plus for-sale property listings nationwide worth over $50B in valueNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPARENCY, a preeminent national commercial mortgage brokerage has reached the $50 billion mark with listings for more than 20,000 properties across the country! The listings, which are available on GPARENCY’s website in its Digital Marketplace section are offered free to the public and feature such details as addresses, asking prices, descriptions of the different asset classes, comparable sales, available local lenders, and other critical information.
“Getting to the $50 billion mark this quickly reflects a perception of opportunity in the real estate market,” points out Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “This fast-track activity has a lot to do with the Digital Marketplace software we developed this earlier year. We are now able to provide the public with a free, easy-to-use listing platform designed to make property searches equally accessible to beginner buyers and seasoned investors, alike.”
The GPARENCY Digital Marketplace, which covers up to date, off- and on-market properties for purchase, has been actively growing its data base by more than 2,500 new listings per month, using information derived from more than 650 independent brokerage firms across the country. In addition to identifying important pricing and location details about each listing on the site, the program features an interactive map and offers useful market information on the various properties’ proximity to business centers, along with population demographics. The site may also be used to contact GPARENCY’s team of commercial mortgage professionals to help identify appropriate lenders and guide interested parties through the entire acquisition process.
Inherently user-friendly, all property searches only require going to the GPARENCY website and clicking on the “sign-up” button at the top of the screen. There are no fees for logging into the site to review listings and commercial real estate brokers.
More information about GPARENCY and the listings on the Digital Marketplace are available at http://www.gparency.com
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is a premier commercial mortgage brokerage with a one-of-a-kind business model built on an annual membership fee. The annual GPARENCY membership fee ensures a borrower pays only a brokerage fee of $11,000, from initial application through closing, rather than fluctuating amounts under traditional variable commission fee structures. GPARENCY additionally provides free, public access to a digital directory featuring tens of thousands of on and off market property listings and comps, nationwide, all of which are accessible to experienced investors and beginner buyers, alike.
