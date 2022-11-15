Charles Rose Sanders Explains When is a Car Accident a Car Crash
When is a Car Accident a car crash?
What is the fault of each party?
The difference between a car accident and a car crash? The term “accident” refers to an incident that occurs without intent or premeditation, whereas a “crash” connotes reckless disregard for others (or even oneself). In most cases of auto accidents/car crashes, both parties have some level of the intention behind their actions; whether positive or negative. Many times, there are other factors in play as well – such as weather conditions, defective equipment, etc. However, these situations don’t always fit within what we would consider an accidental collision versus an intentional one.
This article will cover Rear-end collisions, Impact injuries, and the Pure comparative fault rule. It will also discuss impact injuries that are the result of bad driving decisions. While this article will focus on Rear-end collisions, it is important to keep these other types of collisions in mind when comparing faults.
Rear-end collisions
Rear-end collisions are common car crashes. Often, they happen when one driver rear-ends another. The accident is caused by a driver's failure to stop in time. Some contributing factors to this type of accident include distracted driving, speeding, and following too closely. Regardless of which party was at fault, a rear-end collision is frightening. If you have been involved in a rear-end collision, here are some tips to keep you and your car safe.
Distracted driving
Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of rear-end collisions. In these types of accidents, the rear driver fails to notice the car in front of it and crashes into it. Distracted drivers usually do not see the other vehicle in time to slow down or a brake. Drivers who are aggressive are also at fault. Several factors can contribute to a rear-end collision. Drivers who are distracted or have an accident history may be at fault.
Whiplash
Whiplash is the most common type of rear-end accident injury. The sudden movement of the head and neck causes the soft tissues surrounding the neck to tear. Because the driver may not have time to brace themselves, the whiplash can be severe and cause pain and soreness for days or weeks. In some cases, whiplash can be permanent, requiring physical therapy and spinal surgery. Regardless of the cause, a rear-end collision can be catastrophic to your health.
Rear-end collisions are common car crashes. They usually occur at lower speeds than head-on collisions, and are less devastating. Rear-end collisions may happen at traffic lights, stop signs, or in crowded highways. Rear-end collisions are common, but they are rarely fatal. When this happens, the driver at fault is often assumed to be at fault. If this is the case, you may be able to seek compensation for your injuries.
Car crash-related injuries
In a car crash, a driver may sustain injuries to their hands and fingers. The bones in their hands and fingers are extremely delicate and intricate and if injured badly, they may even require surgery. Hand and finger amputations can occur in severe cases. Further, impact injuries to the legs and feet can result in significant numbness and limb loss. The risk of death after a car crash is highest in side collisions because there is only a car door between the two cars. Additionally, a t-bone collision increases the likelihood of a victim's body being crushed, which means the victim could be unconscious for many hours. In addition to the head and neck injuries that most commonly affect drivers, chest and arm bruising is common, especially among those in the driver's seat. Air Bag deployment can also result in chest bruising. And just like head injuries, arm and leg bruising can result from collisions as well. Injuries to the legs and arms can result from sudden changes in direction or from hitting the dashboard. The injuries can range from minor to fatal, so it's important to seek medical treatment as soon as possible after an impact. Many of these injuries can manifest themselves days after a car crash, so it's important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.
Pure comparative fault rule
The Pure Comparative Fault rule in a car crash refers to the concept that a person is only eligible for compensation if they are at least 50% at fault for the accident. In New York, the rule is 80/20. If you are 80 percent at fault for the accident, you can only receive 20 percent of the total compensation. The same principle applies to other states. A personal injury attorney in New York can help you maximize your compensation by minimizing your share of fault.
Under the Pure Comparative Fault rule, if you were 99 percent at fault for causing the accident, you can still collect damages based on your percentage of fault. This means that if you were speeding when you hit the other vehicle, your damages will be limited to what percentage you contributed to the accident. However, if the other driver was at fault for the accident, you may only be entitled to minimal damages
Under the Pure Comparative Fault rule, the accident victim's car insurance policy will be higher than theirs. The insurance company will consider the damages of the accident and the amount of money you can recover. In some states, the court would rule in the defendant's favor if both parties had contributed to the accident. However, in California, this rule is different. You must know your state's law regarding at-fault accidents so you can decide if you should file a lawsuit.
