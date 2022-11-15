Strategic Pricing Powerhouse Marsha Lindquist talks with Michael LeJeune

Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy Amazon #1 Best Seller Federal Game Changers

In the Federal Game Changers podcast, listeners heard from Marsha about the twenty-five plus pricing secrets that every contractor should have in their toolbox.

Most Government contractors take the pricing as an afterthought. To arrive at winning price and the pricing story you want to tell, contractors need to move pricing to the top of their priority list” — Marsha Lindquist

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Game Changers for Government Contractors podcast, featuring Marsha Lindquist, offers listeners a front-row seat to hear the best pricing concepts that Government contractors need the most. Listeners can tune into the podcast at https://soundcloud.com/gamechangersforgovernmentcontractors/ep-222-strategic-pricing-for-government-contractors. Having a strategic pricing game plan is one of the most crucial factors for winning Government contracts. In the Federal Game Changers podcast, Ms Lindquist shared details of three of her strategic pricing tools in this podcast. Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“This is the type of book that you will refer to repeatedly. Each time you pick it up you will learn something new. Imagine being in business for ten years and realizing you wish you had been aware of this business strategy when you started the company. "

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their pricing strategy during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Explained Lindquist:

“Most Government contractors take the pricing of their bids as an afterthought. To arrive at the winning price and the pricing story you want to tell, contractors need to move pricing to the top of their priority list when they decide to bid.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“This book is my go-to resource for government contract pricing approaches and strategies. Marsha’s easy-to-follow definitions and process help me take a GIANT leap forward in understanding how to do it.”

Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert to Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

