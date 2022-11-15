Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,357 in the last 365 days.

HISTORIC INNS OF ANNAPOLIS ANNOUNCES ITS 1ST ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

/EIN News/ -- Annapolis, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic Inns of Annapolis while celebrating their 250th anniversary at the Maryland Inn, the Governor Calvert House, and the Johnson House announces a holiday special hotel rate, group meeting specials, and introducing the first annual Holiday Artisan Market. To end the year with holiday festivities the Historic Inns of Annapolis will be celebrating an Artisan Market on December 15th during Midnight Madness.

Discover local artisans at the Maryland Inn while you shop for holiday gifts during Midnight Madness. Our Holiday Artisan Market will start at 5 pm on December 15 at the Maryland Inn. It will showcase local artists’ work from the region including jewelry, paintings, historical art, and more. Special guest appearance from Santa! Don’t miss Santa who will be visiting so make sure to stop in and get a picture. For more information on the Holiday Artisan market click here

Peruse the artist tables in the Duke of Gloucester Room in the Maryland Inn. Located on the lobby level of the Maryland Inn, the space is full of rich Victorian charm featuring large windows, two fireplaces, and grand chandeliers. Venture downstairs to the recently renovated King of France Tavern showcasing original brick and the historic tunnel to the state house. By candlelight or natural light, the historic structure and intimate atmosphere are perfect for group events and small wedding receptions. Please visit our Meetings and Events Page for more information. 

Swing by the Drummers Lot for a craft cocktail with a historical twist. The pub is well-known for the location of the drummer William Butterfield, who conveyed the daily news of the town through a variety of complex drum beats. During the 1750’s he spread public information to the people of Annapolis, standing on what locals called the “Drummer’s Lot.” In 1776, this historic lot became the home of the Maryland Inn, a popular place for lodging throughout the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries.

During the winter months, Historic Inns is having a Getaway for the Holidays hotel rate special with the 3rd night free, a group meeting special with a complimentary butler passed hors d’oeuvres or champagne toast, discounts on food and beverage, and more. For more information about the group meeting special click here.

The Historic Inns properties are nestled in the historic district of downtown Annapolis within walking distance of live music, shopping, and award-winning restaurants. Today the Maryland Inn and its vintage sister properties, the Governor Calvert House and the Robert Johnson House, form the Historic Inns of Annapolis, each with a unique ambiance that reflects the colorful stories of yesteryear’s famous guests. Present-day guests enjoy modern features and amenities, enhanced by the rich traditions of this charming seaport community.

For more information on meetings, groups, and customized events please contact 410-216-6326 or e-mail michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com. For press and online information please contact meagan@alchemidesign.com.
Historic Inns of Annapolis 58 State Circle, Annapolis, MD • 410.216.6320 • 800.847.8882

Attachments 


Michelle Vellon
Historic Inns of Annapolis
410-216-6326
michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com

Meagan Connolly
Alchemi Design & Publications
meagan@alchemidesign.com

You just read:

HISTORIC INNS OF ANNAPOLIS ANNOUNCES ITS 1ST ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.