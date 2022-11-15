HISTORIC INNS OF ANNAPOLIS ANNOUNCES ITS 1ST ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

/EIN News/ -- Annapolis, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic Inns of Annapolis while celebrating their 250th anniversary at the Maryland Inn, the Governor Calvert House, and the Johnson House announces a holiday special hotel rate, group meeting specials, and introducing the first annual Holiday Artisan Market. To end the year with holiday festivities the Historic Inns of Annapolis will be celebrating an Artisan Market on December 15th during Midnight Madness.

Discover local artisans at the Maryland Inn while you shop for holiday gifts during Midnight Madness. Our Holiday Artisan Market will start at 5 pm on December 15 at the Maryland Inn. It will showcase local artists’ work from the region including jewelry, paintings, historical art, and more. Special guest appearance from Santa! Don’t miss Santa who will be visiting so make sure to stop in and get a picture. For more information on the Holiday Artisan market click here.

Peruse the artist tables in the Duke of Gloucester Room in the Maryland Inn. Located on the lobby level of the Maryland Inn, the space is full of rich Victorian charm featuring large windows, two fireplaces, and grand chandeliers. Venture downstairs to the recently renovated King of France Tavern showcasing original brick and the historic tunnel to the state house. By candlelight or natural light, the historic structure and intimate atmosphere are perfect for group events and small wedding receptions. Please visit our Meetings and Events Page for more information.

Swing by the Drummers Lot for a craft cocktail with a historical twist. The pub is well-known for the location of the drummer William Butterfield, who conveyed the daily news of the town through a variety of complex drum beats. During the 1750’s he spread public information to the people of Annapolis, standing on what locals called the “Drummer’s Lot.” In 1776, this historic lot became the home of the Maryland Inn, a popular place for lodging throughout the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries.

During the winter months, Historic Inns is having a Getaway for the Holidays hotel rate special with the 3rd night free, a group meeting special with a complimentary butler passed hors d’oeuvres or champagne toast, discounts on food and beverage, and more. For more information about the group meeting special click here.

The Historic Inns properties are nestled in the historic district of downtown Annapolis within walking distance of live music, shopping, and award-winning restaurants. Today the Maryland Inn and its vintage sister properties, the Governor Calvert House and the Robert Johnson House, form the Historic Inns of Annapolis, each with a unique ambiance that reflects the colorful stories of yesteryear’s famous guests. Present-day guests enjoy modern features and amenities, enhanced by the rich traditions of this charming seaport community.

For more information on meetings, groups, and customized events please contact 410-216-6326 or e-mail michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com. For press and online information please contact meagan@alchemidesign.com.

Michelle Vellon Historic Inns of Annapolis 410-216-6326 michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com Meagan Connolly Alchemi Design & Publications meagan@alchemidesign.com