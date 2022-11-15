Submit Release
Daseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, announced today that Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Traci Graham, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences and will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors that have registered for the respective events.

Conference Participation:

  • Tuesday, November 15th: Stephens 24th Annual Investment Conference—Nashville, TN
  • Thursday, November 17th: Craig-Hallum 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference—New York, NY

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com


