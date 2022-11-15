Omneky Secures $10M Total Funding in Seed Round with Key Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , an AI-driven marketing platform, today announced it has secured over $7 million in a seed round extension, bringing the company's total seed round funding to $10 million. This funding will allow Omneky to further invest in platform updates and build upon the company's current lead as a first mover in the AI generative ad space.

In recent months, the digital advertising industry has seen a distinct shift in the popularity and growth of AI generative content. It has proven to be the ultimate creative tool to give clients tailored, high performance ads. While artificial intelligence is leading the charge, Omneky is at the center of this growing trend, driving innovation by integrating marketing data with APIs like DALL-E 2, Stability AI's Stable Diffusion and GPT-3 to generate personalized visuals and text for its customers.

"Since founding Omneky, my goal has been to be the category-defining generative AI company," said Hikari Senju, founder and CEO of Omneky. "We are fortunate to have the support of industry leaders who have entrusted capital in our company to scale our B2B SAAS platform and to build the system of record for generative content and data-driven design."

This seed extension includes investments from technologist John Donovan as well as venture capital firms Orbit Ventures and Ethos. Last year, Omneky raised the initial $2.5+ million from Village Global, SoftBank's DeepCore, Hyphen Capital, and many more strategic investors. The initial investment allowed Omneky to further build out the AI platform, adding new features and platform integrations, as well as continuing to bolster growth for customers through social advertising.

Omneky's growing list of strategic investors includes venture capital firms Softbank's Deepcore and Village Global, in addition to individual investors Richard Socher, former Chief Scientist at Salesforce; Gene Farrell, former CPO/CSO at SmartSheets and former VP at AWS Enterprise; Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, Commercial Revenue at Conde Nast; Charlie Feng, Co-Founder of ClearCo; Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora.

"Omneky's AI platform fills a void in the digital advertising and marketing space, resulting in more optimized programs," said John Donovan, founder of Qudit, an advance technology investment firm. "The Omneky team is committed to developing the next generation of AI technology and marketing solutions, which is much needed as many companies are struggling to see scalable results."

Founded by technology entrepreneur and CEO Hikari Senju, Omneky utilizes omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. The platform's AI is able to quickly determine what creatives are resonating among consumers and adjust current messaging to make content more meaningful in order to further drive engagement. With Omneky, customers can choose how to better allocate their advertising budgets, helping them obtain a more holistic understanding of how to successfully implement an omnichannel advertising strategy.

Omneky is a proven leader in the generative ad space, integrating AI models like GPT-3, DALL-E 2 and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion. The platform most recently announced that it now offers personalized prompts for image generation by combining the power of GPT-3 and marketing data. Omneky currently generates personalized ads for more than 100 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, programmatic TV, CTV and more.

Omneky is an AI advertising platform that generates personalized content at scale. Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to generate and optimize advertising creative across all digital channels. Omneky's AI analyzes what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and uses these insights to generate ads most likely to drive engagement. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's software and ad management system Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

