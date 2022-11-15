Global Automotive Tire Molds Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tire Molds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Tire Molds estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Segmented Molds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Piece Molds segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Automotive Tire Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- A-Z GmbH
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Continental AG
- Dahmen Maschinen
- u. Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG
- Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.
- Hefei Avenue Mold co., Ltd.
- HERBERT Tire Tooling GmbH & Co.KG
- Himile Group Co., Ltd
- King Machine
- Shinko Mold Industrial Co., Ltd.
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- With the Industry Moving Past the Recovery Boom, Sluggish to Flat Growth in New Vehicle Sales Catalyzes the Automobile Market
- Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021
- PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market
- 3D Printing of Pattern Blocks
- Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance
- Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry
- Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs
- Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects
- Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well
- Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement Demand
- Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area
- Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires
- Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing
- Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements
- Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
