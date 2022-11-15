On This Page

Date: November 17, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:05 PM ET

Meeting Location:

FDA White Oak Campus, Silver Spring, MD Bldg. 31 Great Room 1503

Registration Links:

Goals and Objectives:

Provide a forum for open discussion among stakeholders on the role of Brain Amyloid PET Imaging to address an unmet public health need.

Seek feedback from industry, academia, and other stakeholders on Brain Amyloid PET Imaging in clinical use and in clinical trials.

Ensure the leading experts in research academia, pharmaceutical companies, device industries, clinical trials using Brain Amyloid PET Imaging, and patient-advocacy group, have an opportunity to share recent developments among colleagues and public interest groups.

Facilitate open discussions among all parties in the field of imaging medicine.

Obtain input from multiple stakeholders on approaches to quantitative imaging in staging of disease, prognosis and monitoring disease progression; implication for diagnostic imaging drug labeling.

Who Should Attend:

This workshop is intended for a diverse group of scientists, responsible for the evaluation of quantitative positron emission tomography (PET) measures of amyloid deposition in the brain in in patients with suspected or confirmed Alzheimer's disease.

The primary audience is meant to include leading academic experts, pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy group, healthcare providers, clinicians and leading scientists from the US and abroad.

Contact:

If to SNMMI:

Bonnie Clarke

Sr. Director Research, Discovery, and Quality

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

703-582-4642

BClarke@snmmi.org

If to MITA:

Susan K Bunning

Industry Director, Positron Emission Tomography

Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance

703-340-4100

sbunning@medicalimaging.org

If to FDA:

Libero Marzella, M.D., Ph.D.

Director, Division of Imaging and Radiation Medicine

Office of Specialty Medicine

Office of New Drugs

Center of Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

301-796-1414 ext. 1414

libero.marzella@fda.hhs.gov