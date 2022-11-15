- Date:
- November 17, 2022
- Time:
- 8:30 AM - 5:05 PM ET
Meeting Location:
FDA White Oak Campus, Silver Spring, MD Bldg. 31 Great Room 1503
Registration Links:
Goals and Objectives:
- Provide a forum for open discussion among stakeholders on the role of Brain Amyloid PET Imaging to address an unmet public health need.
- Seek feedback from industry, academia, and other stakeholders on Brain Amyloid PET Imaging in clinical use and in clinical trials.
- Ensure the leading experts in research academia, pharmaceutical companies, device industries, clinical trials using Brain Amyloid PET Imaging, and patient-advocacy group, have an opportunity to share recent developments among colleagues and public interest groups.
- Facilitate open discussions among all parties in the field of imaging medicine.
- Obtain input from multiple stakeholders on approaches to quantitative imaging in staging of disease, prognosis and monitoring disease progression; implication for diagnostic imaging drug labeling.
Who Should Attend:
This workshop is intended for a diverse group of scientists, responsible for the evaluation of quantitative positron emission tomography (PET) measures of amyloid deposition in the brain in in patients with suspected or confirmed Alzheimer's disease.
The primary audience is meant to include leading academic experts, pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy group, healthcare providers, clinicians and leading scientists from the US and abroad.
Contact:
If to SNMMI:
Bonnie Clarke
Sr. Director Research, Discovery, and Quality
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
703-582-4642
BClarke@snmmi.org
If to MITA:
Susan K Bunning
Industry Director, Positron Emission Tomography
Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance
703-340-4100
sbunning@medicalimaging.org
If to FDA:
Libero Marzella, M.D., Ph.D.
Director, Division of Imaging and Radiation Medicine
Office of Specialty Medicine
Office of New Drugs
Center of Drug Evaluation and Research
Food and Drug Administration
301-796-1414 ext. 1414
libero.marzella@fda.hhs.gov