National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association Elects New Board Chair

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) today announced that Jonnie Massey, senior director of the Special Investigations Unit for Blue Shield of California, has been elected chair of the NHCAA Board of Directors for 2023. The election took place during the Annual Business Meeting of NHCAA's Membership Forum. Massey succeeds Marita Janiga, vice president of Investigations at Kaiser Permanente.

Commenting on the election of Massey, NHCAA Chief Executive Officer Louis Saccoccio said, "Jonnie has served NHCAA for many years, including the last eight on the Board of Directors. She has also been a generous and authoritative presenter at NHCAA education events for more than 15 years. Jonnie's knowledge and experience will undoubtedly serve the association well, as we are guided under her leadership in the year ahead."

Massey has more than 30 years' experience in the health care anti-fraud arena. She joined Blue Shield of California in 2012. In her current role, she oversees the Blue Shield of California Special Investigations Unit where she leads a team dedicated to helping ensure health care worthy of family and friends through tenacious fraud detection and mitigation.

Beyond her service on the NHCAA Board of Directors, which began in 2015, Massey has been an active member of several NHCAA committees and interest groups. Her passion for anti-fraud education is evident. Massey has chaired NHCAA's Education & Training Committee as well as the Annual Training Conference Committee, and she has as a faculty member for more than two dozen NHCAA training programs, including the annual Boot Camp for Health Care Fraud Investigators for the last many years.

In addition to her work with NHCAA, Massey is also active with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC). She has served on numerous health care fraud-related work groups for both organizations. Massey was also co-chair of the BCBSA National Anti-Fraud Advisory Board (NAAB) from 2019 to 2021.

Massey's election was announced in conjunction with NHCAA's Annual Training Conference in Orlando, Florida. The Annual Training Conference is the premier event recognized as the nation's leading health care anti-fraud forum for more than 1,200 public- and private-sector health care anti-fraud professionals.

Founded in 1985, the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association is the leading national organization focused exclusively on the fight against health care fraud. NHCAA's members comprise more than 100 private health insurers and those public-sector law enforcement and regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over health care fraud committed against both private payers and public programs.

