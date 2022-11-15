CU Direct Announces Name Change to Origence

Name change provides brand unity, continuing commitment to deliver the ultimate origination experience for credit unions and members.

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, California, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CU Direct, a leader in financial technology solutions for credit unions, announced it will rebrand the company as Origence. The change reflects the company’s vision to create the ultimate origination experience and help credit unions win in a digital-first world.

“Three years ago, CU Direct launched the Origence brand to serve our credit union partners with next-generation financial technology,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “The Origence name is meaningful because it was created by combining the words ‘origination’ + ‘experience’. Origence clearly articulates our vision and the importance the origination experience plays in the success of our credit unions, especially in meeting the ever-evolving needs of modern borrowers.”

The company’s indirect lending solution, CUDL, will remain a sub-brand of Origence, continuing its mission to connect automotive dealers to credit union financing. Credit unions using the CUDL network continue to be the nation’s largest auto lender as an aggregate, helping dealers sell 1.5 million vehicles through credit union financing (Jan. 1 - Sept. 30, 2022).

All other products, including the new Origence arc platform consisting of arc DX (digital experience portal), arc OS (formerly Lending 360 LOS), and arc MX (formerly Intuvo marketing automation), will unify under the Origence brand name. Over the next several months, the company will transition key business touchpoints to reflect the new Origence name and visual brand. This will include rebranding the company’s web properties, social media channels, and digital communications.

CU Direct will remain as the holding company CUSO for shareholder and Board purposes.

“Through Origence and our many products and services, we have transformed the origination journey for credit unions and their members,” stated Boutelle. “Now, we will build on that momentum under one strong, industry-recognized brand that reflects our vision of creating the ultimate origination experience.”

About Origence

Origence is a credit union service organization (CUSO) providing financial technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate consumer and indirect loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

