geniant Joins Forces With Leading Product Design and Innovation Firm 17seconds to Drive Holistic Transformation of the Financial Services Industry

At a time when financial institutions can deliver many of the same digital capabilities, differentiation is a key priority.

"This is a pivotal moment for the financial services industry. As firms seek differentiation, they are shifting from providing a series of individual products to delivering cohesive experiences to support customers across life events," said Sanjay Shamdasani, co-founder of 17seconds. "We know from working with the world's largest banks that there is a desire to create more integrated brand experiences. geniant's holistic suite of services covering digital moments, physical spaces, and people interactions positions us to provide a single solution to this modern challenge at scale," he continued.

Over the past decade, 17seconds has supported a host of Fortune 500 firms with their digital transformation programs-implementing processes to activate change, showcasing specific key wins on engagements, and inspiring the cultural shifts needed for real change. Key to their success has been the ability to accomplish this while allowing current workstreams to progress.

"We're seeing a trend of large companies struggling to improve their digital agility to bring exceptional customer experiences to market faster. This is needed more than ever with many consumers now preferring digital-first options," said Bruce Randall, co-founder of 17seconds. "Our company's expertise, combined with geniant's ability to impact all brand touchpoints, means we can deliver more significant experience transformation for our clients-beyond digital extending into physical space and workplace experiences."

geniant's team's 20-plus years of experience integrating experience research into an end-to-end agile development methodology means modern businesses don't need to use guesswork when they embark on these major programs. Today they can blend business insights, data analytics, and deep qualitative insights into the real customer and employee experiences to inform their transformation programs.

"After years of creating and improving experiences in an increasingly digital world, I can't remember a more exciting time. The pandemic has accelerated the fast pace of digital transformation, but true transformation needs this emphasis on reshaping physical spaces and people interactions, as well, so that the transformation is holistic and lasting," said David Lancashire, Chairman and co-CEO of geniant. "We are thrilled to welcome the 17seconds team as we go on this exciting journey together."

About geniant

geniant helps innovative leaders seamlessly shape experiences in physical space, interactions with people, and technology. Working with a wide range of organizations - from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies - geniant excels at improving experiences for employees and customers. The geniant management team is composed of seasoned professional services entrepreneurs who have built, scaled, and sold businesses to Dell EMC and Amdocs.

About 17seconds

17seconds is a product design and innovation firm focused on creating exceptional product and service experiences for customers and employees. For over two decades, the 17seconds team has worked with many of the world's largest financial services companies, helping develop effective innovation programs and creating best-in-class products and services. The founding team previously ran Spring Studio, a design agency acquired by the global bank BBVA to seed their global design organization and bring agility to the bank's digital transformation.

