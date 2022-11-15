NetaTech Launches as a New Global Brand
CITI Launches NetaTech in the United States, and Globally
We help American and international companies increase profits with our cost-effective offers. Creativity is our secret sauce, and I invite our fellow CEOs to discover the WOW factor we can bring.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 28 year-old Latin American staff augmentation and IT solutions company CITI is bringing its operations to the United States under the brand name "NetaTech." NetaTech opened their new USA office right here in The Woodlands this month.
— Humberto Garcia-Marin, CEO
NetaTech plans to offer their services to the global market as well, using their USA office as their base of operations.
CITI is renowned across Mexico for providing sophisticated IT, customer service, and back end staffing to major brands, including AT&T, Santader, América Móvil, CemexTelcel, Claro Brasil, and Vector.
"CITI has developed and deployed IT Solutions to Latin American corporations due to the talented IC consultants that have joined us through the years. We've gathered many success stories after nearly three decades of operation," says NetaTech's CEO, Humberto Garcia-Marin.
Garcia-Marin says NetaTech is excited to offer near-shore services to the global market.
"We have accepted the challenge to try ourselves in the most prestigious and dynamic economy in the world. We strongly believe we can help American and international companies increase profits with our cost-effective offers. Creativity is our secret sauce, and I dare our fellow CEOs to discover the WOW factor that we can bring to you."
Garcia-Marin adds that NetaTech can be especially helpful to tech startups who need an extra hand to help them realize their vision.
NetaTech offers direct services, but they also offer white label services to staff augmentation companies who may not yet offer IT staffing to their local markets.
NetaTech intends to allow these brands to add IT staffing to their own services by reselling services under their own brand name. Those who wish to partner with NetaTech in this fashion can visit https://www.netatech.com/become-a-partner/ to apply.
Partners gain instant access to a list of technical and development talent from Latin America at competitive prices.
Those who want to learn more can visit NetaTech's brand new USA website at www.netatech.com.
CONTACT
Chad Cogburn
9595 Six Pines Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380
(832) 631-6373
ABOUT NETATECH
NetaTech is the new global brand for CITI, a 28 year-old IT solutions company founded in Monterrey, Mexico. NetaTech is looking to expand its global footprint with its clients from Latin America.
Their "Become a Partner" option allows staffing companies to access Latin American talent at competitive pricing in order to grow their own NearShore staff augmentation and IT solutions business.
To learn more about CITI, visit https://www.citi.com.mx.
To learn more about NetaTech, visit www.netatech.com.
Chad Cogburn
NETATECH
+1 346-452-7641
info@netatech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
NETATECH - We Simplify Lives & Transform Businesses!