ClubRare Announces New Worldwide Full-Stack Physical NFT Marketplace and 100K Contest

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubRare celebrates its global expansion on the Ethereum network as the world's first full-stack physical NFT marketplace with a prize giveaway event. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, NFT buyers are invited to participate in this global beta test opportunity worth $100,000 for a liquidity pool (LP) completion.





ClubRare aims to complete the marketplace guild expansion and the metaverse launch by year's end. A lot of focus will be put on ClubRare's metaverse quest expansion and evolution into a fully decentralized ecosystem over the next few years (from 2023 to 2025).

ClubRare seeks to provide collectors of physical goods on Web3 with a one-stop shopping experience. They offer creators and branders an efficient e-commerce marketplace that supports NFT via a decentralized platform. The marketplace replaces paid marketing by utilizing a community-to-community approach, which allows users to quickly understand the platform's operating policies, participate in the ClubRare product, receive compensation, and receive payment again as the platform achieves greater influence in the metaverse.

The governance token by ClubRare enables platform community members to influence metaverse development and NFT trading. A token called MPWR makes that possible by reducing fees associated with NFT trading. In addition, ClubRare replicates its in-real-life (IRL) closet in the metaverse with NFT-based digital goods and services through its innovative logistics, shipping, and collectible authentication system, which gives creators the option of applying for grants and crowdfunding to launch their collections.

ClubRare offers an exclusive set of NFTs called The Lazy Leo Club. These NFTs grant special powers and abilities to users on the ClubRare system. In addition, the platform has NFTs that feature 10,000 unique items.

ClubRare is the premiere NFT marketplace for physical collectibles, connecting the metaverse to the real world. It has the first full-stack NFT marketplace. CEO Paul Chung leads a global team of e-commerce and Web3 experts in the U.S., Canada, Europe, South America, and Asia. ClubRare supports the needs of physical creators by providing an e-commerce platform called ClubRare Node. Without investing in infrastructure, creators can sell their collections and physical goods to global buyers. ClubRare is a platinum sponsor of NFT.NYC 2022, and is currently partnering with Sandbox to allow players to use limited edition products on its platform. Sandbox is a metaverse world creator where players build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences, which allows players to use limited edition products on its platform.

Interested NFT creators, branders, collectors, and buyers can visit the platform at clubrare.xyz for information and sale opportunities.

