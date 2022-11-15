MV Asterix Comes Home to Davie for Scheduled Maintenance

/EIN News/ -- LEVIS, Quebec, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) is pleased to announce that Asterix, a Resolve-Class Combat Support ship, entered Davie’s Champlain drydock today for scheduled maintenance.



Asterix was completed in approximately 18 months using an approach that ensured no financial or technical risk was borne by Canadian taxpayers. Asterix is the largest naval vessel to have ever been delivered from a Canadian shipbuilder. The construction was completed on time, to budget and at an internationally competitive cost. Since its launch, the ship has been provided to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) as part of an At-Sea Support Services contract. In August, the government of Canada announced an initial two-year extension to the contract. Thereafter, the government of Canada has the option to both continue the service into future years or purchase the vessel.



Asterix will spend about a month at Davie’s specialist Naval Maintenance Centre before returning to service. Through its leading infrastructure, systems and experience, Davie is uniquely positioned to manage the enormous complexity of naval refits and related through-life services.



About Asterix



Asterix is a cutting-edge, combat-ready vessel owned by Federal Fleet Services Inc. and is fitted with advanced military systems including an integrated tactical and navigational system and integrated platform management system. The ship’s extensive aviation facilities, NATO-compliant Replenishment-At-Sea system, pioneering rapid intermodal cargo access and handling system provide a vital lifeline for the Royal Canadian and other navies.



In 2019, Asterix, Canada’s mothership, set a new record after deploying for a full 502 days to conduct a wide range of international real-world operations, military exercises and diplomatic visits throughout the Atlantic Ocean, Korean Peninsula, West Africa, the South China Sea, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.

About Davie Shipbuilding



Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca .



