VA Residential Home Programs Available Through Mortgage Website

Davenport, IA based John Cornish - Mortgage Lender is encouraging veterans to start their search for VA residential home programs by utilizing the company’s website. Launched recently, the website gives all kinds of clients a fast, convenient way to access both Cornish and his team, and many additional resources can be found here as well.

There are many programs active today that specifically exist to help veterans, the company acknowledges, but few do as much to ensure that clients in this position have all the information they need to make sound decisions regarding their future and finances. With veterans, such decisions tend to have even more weight behind them, especially if they are dealing with medical issues that need to be accounted for as well. As their name suggests, John Cornish - Mortgage Lender’s primary goal is to connect clients with the financing they need to purchase a new home (or refinance their current home). However, their services go well beyond this simple explanation, and their community has come to treasure the team for their willingness to explain every option on hand.

As T. Wright says in a review of the company, “John and his team did a great job. They made themselves available to answer all questions I had throughout the process, even outside of business hours. I felt valued as a customer and felt that they were knowledgeable and willing to help answer questions and ensure that I fully understood everything I needed. They followed through with everything they said they would whether that was finding answers to questions or fixing any issues that came up. I recommend using them and would do so myself if I ever needed another mortgage.”

Cornish states that he and his team are committed to supporting the community wherever possible, and they have identified certain types of home buyers that are often more vulnerable to mistakes or being taken advantage of. The company strives to position itself as a guide that can ensure every step of the financing process goes off without a hitch. In addition to veterans, the company assists first time home buyers as well as current homeowners who are looking to refinance their home for cash or better rates.

Every client will find that they receive John Cornish’s personal attention when they choose to work with this lender, and his first priority is always to conduct a full evaluation of their home ownership goals. Once he understands what they need and what they are looking for, he makes it a point to uncover every possible option that they may be interested in — and he educates them on each choice so they always understand the full spectrum of benefits and drawbacks before them. While Cornish is only one man, he has the complete support of his team, who are similarly passionate about serving their community. They help him ensure that every client’s questions or concerns are resolved in a timely fashion, and their invaluable assistance is how he is able to offer his clientele a smooth, hassle-free experience. See more in this news article.

R. Jennings says in a review, “2020 Purchase: Working with John and his team is on another level. The speed at which things get accomplished by this group is unbelievable. I’ve purchased 5 homes, and the experience with John has no measurable comparison. Everyone else doesn’t stand a chance. When making this type of a decision, why would anyone use someone else?”

The customer chose to work with Cornish and his team yet again two years later. Their review touches on their experience during this time as well. It says, “2022 Purchase: Again, why use anyone else? John, Taylor, Olivia and Ryan were all prompt, clear with expectations and transparent. They were ahead of me in thinking through this process in each step and put together a great experience. Highly, highly recommended.”

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender is heavily engaged with community outreach and support programs. Cornish and his family’s early experience with illness in the family have contributed greatly to their fundraising efforts, and they invite all interested parties to participate if they so wish. Veterans and other interested parties are also welcome to get in touch to learn how he can help them achieve their home ownership or residential goals.

