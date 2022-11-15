Hydraulic Fluid Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid expansion of industrial facilities & deployment of more advanced hydraulic systems & automation key factors driving hydraulic fluid market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Hydraulic Fluid market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Hydraulic Fluid market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Hydraulic Fluid industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Hydraulic Fluid market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains.

The global hydraulic fluid market size reached USD 7.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities and need for automation for heavy lifting of loads, and development and deployment of more advanced machinery and equipment across various industries and sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In factories, hydraulics plays a critical role in operation of machinery, equipment, assembly lines, and others. Mineral oil-based hydraulic fluids are mostly used in various industries due to low cost and high performance. These, however, are highly prone to fire hazards, which can be attributed to leaks or breaks in oil transmission equipment or cylinders and a potential spark. Major players are investing significantly in the development of fire-resistant hydraulic fluids that are both environmentally responsible, and perform well. On 28 February 2022 for example, BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC, which is a global leader in sustainable lubricating oils and greases, announced the addition of a synthetic fire-resistant hydraulic oil to its product line. The product is a much safer alternative to mineral oil and allows industries to meet stringent performance standards. According to a National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) report from 2018, there were approximately 37,910 fire events at industrial or manufacturing properties, resulting in USD 1.2 billion in property damage and lives lost. As a result, shifting to fire-resistant hydraulic fluids is critical for improving industrial safety, productivity, and performance. Increasing number of construction activities plays a major role in driving market revenue growth. Hydraulic fluids are essential and play a vital role owing to the use of heavy machinery and equipment in the construction industry. In addition, due to its superior energy density, and high value, hydraulic fluid power is preferred over electrochemical drives in high-power construction equipment.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Chevron Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, TotalEnergies, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, FUCHS Group, Valvoline Inc., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), LUKOIL, and Petrobras

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based Oil

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Others

