Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030

Growing emphasis on municipal wastewater treatment in urban areas & need for conserving natural resources are some key factors driving global market revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Emergen Research's Global Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Ultrafiltration Membranes industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Ultrafiltration Membranes market. A detailed forecast is provided until 2030 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Ultrafiltration Membranes industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors of the global market have been affected, and Ultrafiltration Membranes will likely be among them. Economic slowdown and dynamic changes in demand will further hinder the growth of the sector. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Ultrafiltration Membranes industry. Ultrafiltration currently plays a critical role in various biopharmaceutical processes and is being used for industrial wastewater treatment applications due to recent development in materials and membrane production technologies. Nanomaterials in membranes improve water permeability, mechanical strength, separation efficiency, and membrane fouling. As a result, nanomaterials open up new possibilities for ultra-fast and highly selective water ultrafiltration membrane improvements with addition of nanomaterials such as Nanoparticles (NPs), nanomaterials, and other nanocomposite structural materials. Numerous types of nanomaterials such as cellulose-based and graphene-based nanomaterials are being used in water and wastewater treatment owing of increased interest in nanotechnology and sustainability.

The global ultrafiltration membranes market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady ultrafiltration membranes market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for membrane filtration in municipal water treatment facilities as it allows reduction in chlorine use during final disinfection, which is especially beneficial for lengthy water distribution network, where water quality must be consistently maintained. Membrane filtration, particularly ultrafiltration, is beingused to improve and optimize disinfection of water and biologically treated wastewater, as ultrafiltration acts as a barrier for viruses, bacteria, and protozoa. Steady revenue growth of the market can also be attributed to rising focus on ultrafiltration process for treating secondary effluents comprising a wide range of pollutants such as dissolved inorganics, biodegradable & refractory organic compounds, suspended & colloidal matter, and oils, produced in refineries. Ultrafiltration membranes are also used to remove contaminants in effluents so as to recycle used water for various other critical operations in refineries. Growing population across the globe and rising concerns associated with consumption of contaminated water and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases are key factors driving market revenue growth. Global population is estimated to register an annual rate of over 1% and will reach 9 billion by 2037. According to recent United Nations estimates, global population will be 10 billion in 2057. Rising concerns regarding poor water quality obtained after water and wastewater treatment is a key factor driving demand for ultrafiltration membrane as the process removes pollutants in water to a very low level. However, ultrafiltration technology cannot separate low molecular weight species and is usually not preferred to fractionate macromolecular mixtures. In addition, stringent regulations laid out by Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, U.S. EPA, and European Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) are supporting demand for ultrafiltration technology, as it uses fewer chemicals for treating water and wastewater, hence does not produce any toxic end products.

The report bifurcates the Ultrafiltration Membranes market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Ultrafiltration Membranes market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Pentair, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M Company, Alfa Laval, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Toray Industries Inc., Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC., and PCI Membranes

Regional Landscape section of the Ultrafiltration Membranes report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2030)

Polymer

Ceramic

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2030)

Hollow Ultrafiltration Membranes

Tubular Ultrafiltration Membranes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2030)

Municipal Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Drugs Processing

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Processing

Others

