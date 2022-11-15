Acrylic Polymer Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2022- 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Acrylic Polymer Market - Forecast to 2030’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Acrylic Polymer market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Acrylic Polymer industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Acrylic Polymer industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Acrylic Polymer market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Acrylic Polymer industry.

The global acrylic polymer market size reached USD 591.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of high-performance industrial cleaning needs and rapid advancements in industrial technologies, as well as rising demand for sustainable fashion products are driving market revenue growth. Technological advancements and use of more innovative approaches and techniques for development of more effective products with a sustainability objective are other key factors expected to support revenue growth of the market. For instance, on May 4, 2022, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (TAF), which is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, launched Regal, which is a recycled acrylic fiber made from acrylic waste that has already received Global Recycled Standards (GRS) certification. TAF created this fiber to address global challenges related to sustainability. In addition, the unique aspect of Regal technology ensures the homogeneous mixing of recycled and virgin polymer while preserving the quality and other functional benefits of acrylic fiber such as warmth, comfort, and vibrant colors. Increasing demand for flexographic printing is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Flexographic printing, also known as flexo printing, is a popular method for producing large quantities of custom labels for use in food and beverage packaging, business forms, newspapers, wallpaper, gift wrapping paper, and many others. Water-based acrylic polymers are widely used in the production of flexographic inks. This is primarily due to increased profitability and reduced environmental impact. Significant investments in research & development activities are also contributing to market revenue growth. Gellner\'s water-based acrylic polymer, for instance, is highly preferred due to its superior adhesion to non-porous surfaces such as metals, glass, polypropylene, and vinyl. In addition, it provides excellent press open time and notable alkali resistance.

Global Acrylic Polymer Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Acrylic Polymer market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Dow, BASF SE, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., Arkema, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Ashland, Lubrizol Corporation, Chemipol, MCTRON Inc., Nouryon, and Gellner Industrial LLC

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyacrylamide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Acrylic Polymer market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Acrylic Polymer Market:

The global Acrylic Polymer market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Acrylic Polymer business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

