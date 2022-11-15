Kandou Shortlisted for GSA Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award

Awards to be Presented at the GSA Awards Celebration December 8

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, was named one of four finalists in the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award category.



As a regional nominee, Kandou has shown demonstrated strength when measuring products, vision, leadership and success in the marketplace, as well as excellence through vision, innovation, execution and future opportunity.

Awards will be presented at GSA’s Awards Celebration Thursday, December 8, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

