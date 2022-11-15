Food Traceability Market Recent Trend & Worth USD 9.75 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Focus on more transparency across the food supply chain, use of predictive analysis, and better visibility of goods

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Food Traceability market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Food Traceability industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Food Traceability market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

Continuous consumer demand for more transparency related to food product aspects to be provided on product labels – from origin of raw materials to agricultural practices and ingredients used in the production of food products – is expected to support market growth going ahead. Raw material traceability solutions provide complete visibility, thereby enabling consumers to know producer details with socio-economic profile information, farming practices, and potential human and environmental impact, and deployment of these solutions is expected to continue to incline and in turn, boost , market growth

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Food Traceability market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Food Traceability market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

